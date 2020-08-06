Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez is attempting a baseball comeback

Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez is still trying to play baseball.

Ramirez, a 12-time MLB All-Star, is looking to play in New Zealand for the Auckland Tuatara, according to the team’s chief executive. Ramirez reportedly reached out to the team about an opportunity to play in the Australian Baseball League for the 2020-21 season.

EX-WHITE SOX MANAGER OZZIE GUILLEN REVEALS HIS 'HATE' FOR NICK SWISHER

“This is real. If we can make it work, we’re a safe harbour,” said chief executive Regan Wood. “If he can get in and play, there are all these ABL connotations whether we go across the ditch or not. It’s a real conversation. He’s a pretty laid back character.”

Ramirez recently told the Taiwan Times that he missed the feeling of competing.

“My goal for 2020 is to find a spot in the [CPBL] I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” Ramirez said to the newspaper. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game.”

Ramirez was the World Series MVP during the Red Sox’s 2004 championship run. He is currently ranked 15th on Major League Baseball’s all-time home run list.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When his career ended in 2011, Ramirez joined the then-EDA Rhinos in the Chinese Professional Baseball League. And in just a half of a season, he batted .352 with eight homers and 43 RBI.

In 2017, he last played for the Fight Dogs of Japan’s independent Shikou Island League.