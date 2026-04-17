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Recent UFC champion Carlos Ulberg says he lost title belt while celebrating the win

'One of the boys probably has it in bed with him,' the New Zealand fighter said after champagne and shots

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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UFC champion Carlos Ulberg says he lost his championship belt that he just won after capturing the light heavyweight title at UCF 327.

He told Fox Sports Australia Monday he misplaced his golden title belt while celebrating his victory.

"I’ve lost the belt, bro," Ulberg told FOX Sports. "Initially after winning, the plan was to not have a drink. But you know how these things go, right?" he said.

"First, someone gives you a champagne to celebrate. Then one thing leads to another, and you’re doing shots."

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Carlos Ulberg celebrating victory in UFC 327 light heavyweight title bout in Miami

Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand celebrates his knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka in a light heavyweight title bout at UFC 327 in Miami, Fla., April 11, 2026. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old from New Zealand fought through a knee injury to defeat Jiri Prochazka in the main event at UFC 327 by knockout this weekend in Miami to become the new champion of the light heavyweight division.

His injury could keep him sidelined for a year, meaning he will have to give up his champion status anyway, with UCF holding an interim title fight to take his place.

Carlos Ulberg celebrating victory in UFC light heavyweight title bout in Miami

Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand celebrates his knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka in a light heavyweight title bout during UFC 327 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., April 11, 2026. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

But Ulberg said he’s fairly confident his belt will be found before he heads to Las Vegas to get further evaluation from doctors on his knee. He then plans to spend time at the UFC Performance Institute before returning to New Zealand to be with family.

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"I didn’t want to be carrying the belt around, so I think it’s still there at the apartment somewhere. One of the boys probably has it in bed with him," Ulberg said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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