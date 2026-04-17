Recent UFC champion Carlos Ulberg says he lost title belt while celebrating the win

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UFC champion Carlos Ulberg says he lost his championship belt that he just won after capturing the light heavyweight title at UCF 327.

He told Fox Sports Australia Monday he misplaced his golden title belt while celebrating his victory.

"I’ve lost the belt, bro," Ulberg told FOX Sports. "Initially after winning, the plan was to not have a drink. But you know how these things go, right?" he said.

"First, someone gives you a champagne to celebrate. Then one thing leads to another, and you’re doing shots."

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The 35-year-old from New Zealand fought through a knee injury to defeat Jiri Prochazka in the main event at UFC 327 by knockout this weekend in Miami to become the new champion of the light heavyweight division.

His injury could keep him sidelined for a year, meaning he will have to give up his champion status anyway, with UCF holding an interim title fight to take his place.

But Ulberg said he’s fairly confident his belt will be found before he heads to Las Vegas to get further evaluation from doctors on his knee. He then plans to spend time at the UFC Performance Institute before returning to New Zealand to be with family.

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"I didn’t want to be carrying the belt around, so I think it’s still there at the apartment somewhere. One of the boys probably has it in bed with him," Ulberg said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.