Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey calls Steelers matchup script-worthy ahead of AFC North clash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will meet Sunday night for an AFC North title and a trip to the NFL playoffs.

A win or tie in primetime would give the Steelers their first division crown since 2020. Baltimore is aiming for its third consecutive division championship.

Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey weighed in on the winner-take-all situation, suggesting the game was effectively a plot point worthy of a script.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The NFL scriptwriters, they did a good job with this one," Humphrey told reporters when asked to share his thoughts on facing the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18.

Humphrey is a four-time Pro Bowler and has four interceptions in 14 games this season.

OLYMPIC GREAT MICHAEL PHELPS LENDS SWIMMING EXPERTISE TO HOMETOWN RAVENS AFTER PLAYERS ASK FOR ASSISTANCE

Veteran NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers had perhaps his best game in a Steelers uniform in a road win at Baltimore on Dec. 7, thanks in large part to a seven-catch, 148-yard performance from DK Metcalf, who will not be eligible to play Sunday night due to a two-game suspension.

Metcalf is sitting out as punishment for making contact with a fan in Detroit earlier this month.

The stakes should keep the Steelers from having a hangover after letting the Cleveland Browns jump to an early 10-point lead before holding on for an upset victory last week.

When asked if it was frustrating to lose to a team that came in with just three wins on the season with so much on the line, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shrugged.

"Man, there’s a lot of things that you could get frustrated about in our business," he said. "I’ve learned to kind of always move forward. My windshield is much bigger than my rearview."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ravens and Steelers kick off at 8:20 ET on Jan. 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.