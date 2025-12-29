Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers gives blunt reaction to controversial no call in loss to Browns

Rodgers and the Steelers came up short against the Browns

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers star Aaron Rodgers echoed what many NFL fans thought on his final play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Rodgers thought wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was interfered with as he tried to catch a pass over Browns cornerback Denzel Ward in the end zone on 4th-and-goal. Valdes-Scantling and Ward jumped for the ball at the same time. Ward had his back turned and landed on the receiver as both players hit the ground.

Aaron Rodgers complains to a ref

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 28, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

However, no flag was thrown. The Steelers turned the ball over and the Browns won the game, 13-6.

"It was definitely interference," Rodgers said when asked about what he saw on the final play. "I’ll have to look at the film on second and third down."

Rodgers suggested he had all the confidence in the world in Valdes-Scantling to make the play.

Denzel Ward celebrates

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 28, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

The veteran wide receiver’s number was called multiple times during the final series. The Steelers just couldn’t execute.

"He had eligibles on the play, and certainly he was one of them, and he's a capable guy," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Rodgers’ decisions. "I have no qualms about us playing to win the game and the way that we did."

Ward said afterward he thought he had good position on the final play, adding that he wasn’t worried about the contact.

The Steelers now have a winner-takes-all game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. The game will determine who wins the AFC North and gets a playoff spot.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

