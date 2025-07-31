Olympic great Michael Phelps lends swimming expertise to hometown Ravens after players ask for assistance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While many of the Baltimore Ravens players have certainly excelled on the football gridiron, some of the NFL athletes apparently struggle in the swimming pool.

After defensive back Marlon Humphrey and some of his Ravens teammates admitted they did not know how to swim, the team turned to a local expert for guidance.

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, certainly knows a thing or two about swimming techniques.

Humphrey posted a social media video calling on the retired competitive swimmer and Baltimore native to lend the city's football team a helping hand. The video showed Humphrey, safety Kyle Hamilton, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, and tight end Charlie Kolar standing in the pool.

"Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim," Hamilton said in the video.

"Come to Ravens training camp in this beautiful aquatics center and teach us how to swim," Humphrey adds.

Phelps seemed amenable to the idea, replying: "I got yall!!! Let's do it!!"

Kolar said after practice Wednesday that he didn't realize Humphrey was going to post the video.

"I should have known. It's so on brand," Kolar said. "I thought it was going to be like a story or maybe sent to him, but I should have known better. I should have known better."

Phelps won 23 gold medals during his storied Olympic career. He was selected as the flag bearer for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

