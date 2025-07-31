Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Olympic great Michael Phelps lends swimming expertise to hometown Ravens after players ask for assistance

Phelps was born in Baltimore

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Baltimore Ravens ranked NFL’s best lineup — Deserved or Too Much Hype? | First Things First Video

Baltimore Ravens ranked NFL’s best lineup — Deserved or Too Much Hype? | First Things First

Chris Broussard reacts to the Baltimore Ravens being ranked as the NFL’s best lineup heading into the season. Does the top spot reflect reality, or are the Ravens getting too much hype?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While many of the Baltimore Ravens players have certainly excelled on the football gridiron, some of the NFL athletes apparently struggle in the swimming pool.

After defensive back Marlon Humphrey and some of his Ravens teammates admitted they did not know how to swim, the team turned to a local expert for guidance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Phelps profile

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, Michael Phelps speaks during a Panasonic news conference before the CES tech show in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, certainly knows a thing or two about swimming techniques. 

2025 AFC DIVISION ODDS: CAN CHIEFS, BILLS, RAVENS, TEXANS MAINTAIN STREAKS?

Humphrey posted a social media video calling on the retired competitive swimmer and Baltimore native to lend the city's football team a helping hand. The video showed Humphrey, safety Kyle Hamilton, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, and tight end Charlie Kolar standing in the pool.

Marlon Humphrey vs Chiefs

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim," Hamilton said in the video.

"Come to Ravens training camp in this beautiful aquatics center and teach us how to swim," Humphrey adds.

Kyle Hamilton pregame

Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.  (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Phelps seemed amenable to the idea, replying: "I got yall!!! Let's do it!!"

Kolar said after practice Wednesday that he didn't realize Humphrey was going to post the video. 

"I should have known. It's so on brand," Kolar said. "I thought it was going to be like a story or maybe sent to him, but I should have known better. I should have known better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Phelps won 23 gold medals during his storied Olympic career. He was selected as the flag bearer for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.