NFL upholds suspension for Steelers star DK Metcalf

The NFL upheld the two-game suspension for Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf on Wednesday.

The league suspended the wide receiver after he took a swing at a Detroit Lions fan during a game on Sunday.

The NFL said on Monday that Metcalf’s actions violated league policy, which states that "players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and…if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable."

Ryan Kennedy, the Lions fan who was on the receiving end of Metcalf’s swing, was accused of hurling derogatory language toward the NFL player. However, he denied using any hate speech.

Kennedy released a statement through Head Murphy Law in Michigan, denying accusations that he used the "N-word," "C-word" or "any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur toward Metcalf." Kennedy’s reps called the allegations "completely false."

"At no point before, during or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind," the statement read. "The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contemporaneous reporting. Despite reports in the media last night and today, Mr. Kennedy has not used such language during an interaction with Mr. Metcalf or any other players in the past.

"Since these false statements began circulating publicity, Mr. Kennedy has been subjected to harassment, threats, and messages advocating violence, creating serious concern for his and his family’s personal safety and well-being. No private individual should be falsely branded with such accusations or exposed to threats based on misinformation."

The statement said Kennedy will have no further comment as legal proceedings are anticipated.

Metcalf hasn’t spoken about the incident, but he received support from head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday.

"He did explain to me why he did what he did, and I certainly don’t condone the behavior, but I support DK. And I really don’t have a lot to add other than what I just told you," he said.

Metcalf was spotted by CBS cameras confronting the fan, who was near the barrier on the Steelers’ sideline. He pulled the fan’s shirt and took a swing at the man who was wearing a black and blue shirt and a blue wig.

The man told the Detroit Free Press that Metcalf was upset that he called the wide receiver by his full name.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.