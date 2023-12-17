Ravens' Keaton Mitchell suffers gruesome knee injury vs Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell has been a breath of fresh air for the team as he has been able to add new life to the offense at times and help the team break their games open.

On Sunday night, Mitchell’s season was in jeopardy as he appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He received the handoff and broke two tackles. He picked up the first down but as he got tripped up, his knee made an awkward twist and he stayed down.

The Ravens’ training staff immediately came over to tend to him. He was helped off the field, put on a cart and taken into the locker room. It appeared to be a crucial blow to the depth of the team’s running back corps.

"Keaton is going to be a serious injury, knee injury," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game, via NFL.com. "It looks like he won't be back for the rest of the season."

The former East Carolina standout joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He put himself into the national spotlight when he ran for 138 yards on nine carries in the team’s 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks back on Nov. 5.

He started to receive meaningful carries after that and scored once more against the Cleveland Browns in their 33-31 loss. He rushed for more than 50 yards in each of his last two games.

Mitchell had 73 rushing yards when he exited the game. Baltimore was leading 20-7.

The Ravens eventually won the game 23-7.