Bills' Josh Allen perfectly sums up poor passing performance in team's dominant win

The Buffalo Bills romped over the Dallas Cowboys, 31-10, on Sunday evening and stayed afloat in their race to clinch a playoff spot.

Josh Allen had a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in the game but only threw for 94 yards. Running back James Cook carried the bulk of the load on offense as he rushed for 179 yards and ran for a score. Cook also had two catches for 42 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The star quarterback summed his performance up with a great analogy.

"I don’t think I threw the ball that many times, which again … just get it done," he said, "just find a way to win. I felt like the kid that didn’t do anything in the class project but still got an A."

Allen and the offense had the Cowboys on their heels the entire game. It started with a Latavius Murray 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then continued with Allen’s touchdown pass to Cook and his own rushing touchdown before the half.

Dallas only scored one more time after that on a 3-yard run from CeeDee Lamb.

Dak Prescott may have seen his MVP chances slip away as he was 21 of 34 with 134 passing yards and an interception. He was sacked three times.

Buffalo moved to 8-6 overall and 6-2 on the road. Dallas is 10-4 overall and 3-4 away from AT&T Stadium.