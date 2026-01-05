Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

Browns fire head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons

The Browns finished the season with a 5-12 record

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski became the latest coach fired this season after six seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday. 

The Haslam family announced the coaching change after Stefanski led the Browns to a 5-12 finish, including Sunday’s 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Myles Garrett hoisted by teammates

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is carried by teammates after the sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"We have tremendous gratitude for Kevin's leadership of the Cleveland Browns over the last six seasons," Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "He is a good football coach and an even better person. We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization but our results over the last two seasons have not been satisfactory, and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team also confirmed that Browns general manager Andrew Berry will remain with the organization and continue to lead football operations.

"The entirety of our focus is on building a team that brings our fans the success they long deserve, and we will continue to work relentlessly towards that goal and invest whatever resources necessary to build a winning football program. Andrew will immediately begin our thorough process to find an outstanding new head coach and leader of our football team. We have an exciting young core to build upon, and Andrew and his team are intent on adding talent to this core and building out a roster that can achieve sustainable success."

Stefanski, 43, was first hired by the organization in 2020, where he ended the team’s lengthy playoff drought dating back to 2002. He capped that season with the Browns’ first playoff victory in nearly three decades. 

Kevin Stefanski sidelines

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

RAIDERS FIRE CHIP KELLY, HIGHEST-PAID COORDINATOR IN NFL, AFTER ANOTHER DISASTROUS PERFORMANCE: REPORTS

In his six seasons with the Browns, Stefanski boasted two 11-win seasons and two playoff appearances. He had an overall record of 46-58.

 "After six seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, I leave with an immense sense of gratitude," Stefanski said in a statement provided by the team. "A sincere 'Thank You' to everyone who I have been so blessed to work for and with over these six seasons. I'd like to especially thank my coaching staff and the players who did everything that was ever asked of them. They fought through injury and adversity, while always putting the TEAM FIRST. I wish all of you nothing but success."

Kevin Stefanski looks on field

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Huntington Bank Field on Sept. 7, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefanski is the fourth NFL coach fired this season, joining Tennessee's Brian Callahan, the New York Giants' Brian Daboll and Atlanta's Raheem Morris, who was fired hours after the team’s 19-17 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue