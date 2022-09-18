Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens' Devin Duvernay speeds to end zone for 103-yard kick-return touchdown

The Ravens were playing the Dolphins

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Baltimore Ravens got the scoring started early in their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Devin Duvernay received the kick about three yards into his own end zone. He decided to take the ball out instead of kneeling down and found a seam. He burst through the Dolphins’ special teams, got a block and beat one last defender for the touchdown.

Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay runs for a touchdown on a kickoff return against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore.

Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay runs for a touchdown on a kickoff return against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It was a 103-yard return for Duvernay and after the Justin Tucker PAT the Ravens were up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Duvernay was an All-Pro punt returner for the Ravens last season. His longest kick return in 2021 only went 47 yards on 28 attempts. 

It didn’t take long to get going this season. The 103-yard touchdown was his first full return. He had two punt returns last week against the New York Jets. He had a kick-return touchdown in his rookie 2020 season as well.

Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay scores during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore.

Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay scores during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay celebrates after his touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins, Sept. 18, 2022.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay celebrates after his touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

His role in the offense was expected to grow as well after the Ravens traded Marquise Brown in the offseason.

He had four catches for 54 yards and two receiving touchdowns against the Jets. The two touchdown catches matched his career high for the season already. He had two touchdown catches last season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.