Ravens' Devin Duvernay speeds to end zone for 103-yard kick-return touchdown

The Baltimore Ravens got the scoring started early in their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Devin Duvernay received the kick about three yards into his own end zone. He decided to take the ball out instead of kneeling down and found a seam. He burst through the Dolphins’ special teams, got a block and beat one last defender for the touchdown.

It was a 103-yard return for Duvernay and after the Justin Tucker PAT the Ravens were up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Duvernay was an All-Pro punt returner for the Ravens last season. His longest kick return in 2021 only went 47 yards on 28 attempts.

It didn’t take long to get going this season. The 103-yard touchdown was his first full return. He had two punt returns last week against the New York Jets. He had a kick-return touchdown in his rookie 2020 season as well.

His role in the offense was expected to grow as well after the Ravens traded Marquise Brown in the offseason.

He had four catches for 54 yards and two receiving touchdowns against the Jets. The two touchdown catches matched his career high for the season already. He had two touchdown catches last season.