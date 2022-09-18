Tom Brady looks to turn Bucs' luck around against Saints: 'They know how to get the job done'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New Orleans Saints appear to be Tom Brady’s kryptonite in the regular season and on Sunday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will look to turn it around.

Brady is coming into the Week 2 game with a 4-5 record against the Saints in the regular season. It’s one of the few teams he has a losing record against. The Buccaneers have only beaten the Saints in the playoffs since Brady joined the team. The last regular-season win against New Orleans came in 2018.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was asked about a common thread in the string of losses.

"That's probably the thing that jumps out the most, turnovers. They're a very physical team, I think they beat us up, physically. It's just a tough, hard-nosed team. They're well-coached, they've got a lot of good players," Brady said Thursday.

"They've kind of had a winning organization for a long time. They know how to get the job done. They've got a lot of great core players on both sides of the ball that have been there a long time. It's a tough environment to play but you've got to go play… you play good teams on the road, you've got to go play well. The last couple times we've played them, we haven't done a great job of that."

Brady said it was about trying to see why the team has lost the last few games.

"I think it's just understanding why we're losing those games. There are reasons why in each game. You can look at them and look at why we won and why we lost, the one time we beat them. It's got to be good football – offense, defense and special teams. They're too good of a team to think that you can win one phase and win the game," he said.

"It's a challenge because they're well-coached, they're put in good position to do well, they have a lot of good players, a lot of guys who have been together, played together for a long time. They don't make a lot of mistakes, they make you earn everything. Every third down's important, every kicking situation's important, every third down in the low red area is important, turnovers are important. It's a lot of things that lead to winning and losing, and obviously we haven't done a good job of that in the regular season. We're going to have to play a lot better if we expect to win."

Brady was 18-for-27 with 212 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady was spotted Sunday morning leaving his hotel in New Orleans for the game.

Their first matchup of 2022 kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.