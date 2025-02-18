Ravens' Ben Cleveland arrested in Georgia on DUI charge

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was arrested on a DUI charge in Georgia last week after law enforcement said he nearly swerved into a ditch, according to multiple reports.

Cleveland, who was drafted out of Georgia by the Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, was charged Wednesday with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office saw his black pickup truck weaving between lanes at around 10:30 p.m before witnessing that the vehicle "entered the opposite lane of travel, nearly going into the ditch," the Associated Press reported, citing an incident report.

During the traffic stop, authorities said Cleveland admitted to the deputy that he had consumed between three and four beers while at a nearby country club but had nothing in the last two hours.

EX-NFL STAR EDDIE LACY'S BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL ALLEGEDLY FOUR TIMES OVER LEGAL LIMIT DURING ARREST: REPORT

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the NFL player underwent a series of field sobriety tests, including a breathalyzer, which showed that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.178, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

He was reportedly released the following day on bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland, a standout at Georgia where he was a first-team All-SEC pick, has appeared in 54 games for Baltimore.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Ravens for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.