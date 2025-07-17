Rashee Rice sentenced to jail time, probation after 2024 car crash as possible NFL suspension looms: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice learned his punishment for his role in a vehicle crash in the Dallas area last year.

ESPN reported Thursday that a judge in Dallas County sentenced Rice to probation and a month-long stint in jail. The probation period is expected to last five years, according to the report.

Royce West, Rice's lawyer, told FOX 4 Dallas Rice entered a guilty plea for felony racing on the highway and a felony accident causing bodily injury.

The accident happened in March 2024. According to multiple reports, a vehicle was traveling approximately 119 mph when it collided with another car that was also traveling over the speed limit.

Rice had already paid approximately $115,000 in restitution to cover the victims' medical expenses, FOX 4 Dallas reported.

The league has waited for the legal process to reach its conclusion before taking disciplinary action against Rice. The judge's ruling could move the NFL's disciplinary process forward. If Rice is suspended, he would likely miss games during the 2025 season, ESPN reported.

Rice was also granted a deferred adjudication, paving the way for a case dismissal upon the successful completion of his probation.

Rice released a statement shortly after the accident saying he was cooperating with authorities.

"Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident," Rice said in a statement in April 2024. "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident."

Dashcam footage obtained by FOX 4 Dallas showed a Corvette and Lamborghini speeding down the left lane before barreling into a gray car and other vehicles in front of them.

KDFW later reported that an attorney representing The Classic Lifestyle confirmed Rice rented the Lamborghini SUV from the company. According to The Classic Lifestyle policy, Rice was the vehicle's only authorized driver for the duration of the rental.

Dallas Police also told Fox News Digital occupants in both the Corvette and Lamborghini fled and failed to exchange information. They also did not check to see if anyone was injured or needed assistance.

Rice missed the final 13 games of the 2024 season due to a knee injury. The receiver underwent posterolateral corner surgery in October.

