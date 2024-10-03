Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs place Rashee Rice on injured reserve; severity of knee injury still unknown

Rice was hit by Patrick Mahomes, who was trying to make a tackle after throwing a pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have said they will wait a little longer to determine the severity of Rashee Rice's injury, but it's apparently enough to keep him out for their next four games.

The team placed its star receiver on injured reserve Thursday, which will keep him out through at least Week 8.

Rice left Sunday's game and was carted off the field, and it was teammate Patrick Mahomes who appeared to deliver the blow.

Rashee Rice helped by trainers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is assisted after being injured during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Mahomes threw an interception to Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton, and as Mahomes tried to make a tackle, he instead hit his own receiver. Rice was initially feared to have torn his ACL, but the official diagnosis is not yet known.

Rice gingerly walked to the bench, but he barely moved from there. A cart rolled out to the sideline, and Rice was helped onto it and taken off the field.

"I didn't know exactly what happened because, obviously, I was trying to make a tackle, but I know Rashee and how tough he is," Mahomes said afterward. "So, him being down like that, I knew it wasn't good. All we do is pray that the X-rays and MRIs and stuff like that are better than what it looked, but, I mean, next man up until he’s back."

Rashee Rice is carted off the field

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is carted off the field after an injury in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

The team said Thursday it wanted to wait until swelling went down before Rice undergoes more tests.

Rice had 24 catches on 29 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns entering the Week 4 game.

Rice found himself in trouble in the offseason. Fresh off winning the first Super Bowl ring of his career, Rice was arrested after a car crash in Dallas and allegedly got mixed up in an incident with a photographer. It was widely speculated he was going to serve a suspension to start this season, but a punishment never came.

Rashee Rice is attended to by trainers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) pounds his fist on the ground after an injury in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.  (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

The receiver's mother was caught on camera allegedly swiping a package from a neighbor in her apartment complex mere hours after the injury.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

