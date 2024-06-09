Chiefs' Rashee Rice talks offseason legal troubles: 'All I can do is mature and continue to grow'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has had a spring to forget.

Fresh off winning the first Super Bowl ring of his career, Rice was arrested after a car crash in Dallas and allegedly got mixed up in an incident with a photographer.

The second-year player spoke to the media on Saturday about his offseason troubles.

"Being grateful for every day," he said at a football camp hosted by some of his teammates, via FOX 4 KC. "Nothing possible without the grace of God, so we just out here trying to share the love and be blessed for every opportunity we get.

"I’ve learned so much from (the offseason issues). All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is kind of move forward and walk around being the same person and try to be positive so that everybody could feel your love and your good energy."

Rice will participate in the offseason workouts as he navigates his legal issues.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on May 22 the team was going to let the legal process play out.

Rice had a breakout rookie year in his first season with the Chiefs. He had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, the offseason issues have a chance to halt any or all momentum he built over the last year.