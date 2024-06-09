Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Rashee Rice talks offseason legal troubles: 'All I can do is mature and continue to grow'

Rice had a breakout season in 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has had a spring to forget.

Fresh off winning the first Super Bowl ring of his career, Rice was arrested after a car crash in Dallas and allegedly got mixed up in an incident with a photographer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rashee Rice catches pass

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, #4, catches a pass during OTAs on May 24, 2023 at the team's training facility in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The second-year player spoke to the media on Saturday about his offseason troubles.

"Being grateful for every day," he said at a football camp hosted by some of his teammates, via FOX 4 KC. "Nothing possible without the grace of God, so we just out here trying to share the love and be blessed for every opportunity we get.

"I’ve learned so much from (the offseason issues). All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is kind of move forward and walk around being the same person and try to be positive so that everybody could feel your love and your good energy."

Rashee Rice warms up

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, #4, warms up during practice at the team's training facility on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

HARRISON BUTKER PLAYED VITAL ROLE IN SAVING BJ THOMPSON DURING SEIZURE AND CARDIAC ARREST, CHIEFS STAFFER SAYS

Rice will participate in the offseason workouts as he navigates his legal issues.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on May 22 the team was going to let the legal process play out.

Rice had a breakout rookie year in his first season with the Chiefs. He had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rashee Rice vs Vikings

Rashee Rice, #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023 in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the offseason issues have a chance to halt any or all momentum he built over the last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.