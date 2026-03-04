Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Indiana Fever

NBA legend doubles down on strange Caitlin Clark comparison

Reggie Miller compared Caitlin Clark's game to Payton Pritchard, drawing criticism from fans

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was highly criticized for comparing Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's game to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, with fans taking it as a slight toward Clark. Miller doubled down on his take.

Miller, 60, said the question was not about the stature of the player or how the player has grown the game, but simply about the game itself.

"The question of historically or stature-wise who is she compared to because if that was the case, obviously, the W in the WNBA she has brought so much attention and eyes like a Stephen Curry," Miller said during a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark looks on

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. Sept. 18, 2025. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

"So if that was the question, then I probably should have said Stephen Curry. But I was going by game alone, like who does her game remind me of and when I look at Payton Pritchard and if you've watched Payton Pritchard,. They're very similar."

Miller said Pritchard is probably a better scorer than Clark once they get to the paint, but they both shoot step-back, deep 3-pointers, move quickly with the ball and get a lot of assists. The Indiana Pacers great insisted that it wasn’t a slight, as people who know basketball love Pritchard’s game.

"Payton Pritchard, to the common fan, isn't well known like Stephen Curry, but to the basketball people know Payton. People really love Payton Pritchard, but it is what it is."

Caitlin Clark and Reggie Miller talk

WNBA star Caitlin Clark (left) and former NBA player Reggie Miller broadcast on the court for NBC before a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Feb. 1, 2026. ((Brad Penner/Imagn Images))

"I think people got caught up because it wasn't a huge name, people say, ‘You could have said Damian Lillard, you could have said Trae Young, you could have said Stephen Curry.’ I was comparing the games, not the stature of Caitlin Clark."

Pritchard was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 2024-25 season. In his career, he had primarily been a productive bench player, averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3 assists per game in his six-year career.

This season, with superstar Jayson Tatum out with an Achilles injury, Pritchard has started more games and he has been more productive with more minutes. In 60 games this season, Pritchard is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Caitlin Clark downcast

Caitlin Clark (22) of the Indiana Fever walks on the court before the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Sept. 2, 2025. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dan Patrick gave Reggie Miller a chance to amend his comments, and asked Miller again whose game Clark reminded him most of, and he again answered Pritchard before joking rattling off other superstars to appease fans.

"I'm going to say Payton Pritchard, Stephen Curry, Kyrie (Irving), Isaiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, (Cade) Cunningham, (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), she's all of them, alright, she's everyone."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Stephen A Smith calls Zion Williamson a 'food addict,' suggests Pelicans 'encouraged' him to rip NBA star
Stephen A Smith calls Zion Williamson a 'food addict,' suggests Pelicans 'encouraged' him to rip NBA star

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue