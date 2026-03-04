NBA legend doubles down on strange Caitlin Clark comparison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was highly criticized for comparing Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's game to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, with fans taking it as a slight toward Clark. Miller doubled down on his take.

Miller, 60, said the question was not about the stature of the player or how the player has grown the game, but simply about the game itself.

"The question of historically or stature-wise who is she compared to because if that was the case, obviously, the W in the WNBA she has brought so much attention and eyes like a Stephen Curry," Miller said during a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."

"So if that was the question, then I probably should have said Stephen Curry. But I was going by game alone, like who does her game remind me of and when I look at Payton Pritchard and if you've watched Payton Pritchard,. They're very similar."

Miller said Pritchard is probably a better scorer than Clark once they get to the paint, but they both shoot step-back, deep 3-pointers, move quickly with the ball and get a lot of assists. The Indiana Pacers great insisted that it wasn’t a slight, as people who know basketball love Pritchard’s game.

"Payton Pritchard, to the common fan, isn't well known like Stephen Curry, but to the basketball people know Payton. People really love Payton Pritchard, but it is what it is."

"I think people got caught up because it wasn't a huge name, people say, ‘You could have said Damian Lillard, you could have said Trae Young, you could have said Stephen Curry.’ I was comparing the games, not the stature of Caitlin Clark."

Pritchard was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 2024-25 season. In his career, he had primarily been a productive bench player, averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3 assists per game in his six-year career.

This season, with superstar Jayson Tatum out with an Achilles injury, Pritchard has started more games and he has been more productive with more minutes. In 60 games this season, Pritchard is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Dan Patrick gave Reggie Miller a chance to amend his comments, and asked Miller again whose game Clark reminded him most of, and he again answered Pritchard before joking rattling off other superstars to appease fans.

"I'm going to say Payton Pritchard, Stephen Curry, Kyrie (Irving), Isaiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, (Cade) Cunningham, (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), she's all of them, alright, she's everyone."

