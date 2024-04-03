Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Rashee Rice releases statement following Dallas car wreck: 'I take full responsibility'

Rice said he met with Dallas Police Department investigators Wednesday

Scott Thompson
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice released a statement after a "major" car crash he was involved in Saturday in Dallas. 

After his attorney, Royce West, a member of Texas Senate representing the 23rd district, released a statement saying Rice was cooperating with authorities, Rice reiterated his cooperation. 

"Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident," Rice said in his statement on Wednesday. "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident."

Rashee Rice warms up

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice before an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos Oct. 12, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Authorities were searching for Rice after the car wreck on the North Central Expressway at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday night. 

Dashcam footage of the wreck was taken on the expressway. Footage obtained by FOX 4 Dallas shows the camera of Bill Nabors’ vehicle, which caught a Corvette and Lamborghini speeding down the left lane before barreling into a gray car and other vehicles in front of them. 

Rice was allegedly involved with the Corvette that was speeding. However, FOX 4 Dallas reported Monday that an attorney representing The Classic Lifestyle confirmed Rice rented the Lamborghini SUV from The Classic Lifestyle. He was supposed to be the only person driving the vehicle, according to the company’s policy. 

Dallas Police also told Fox News Digital occupants in both the Corvette and Lamborghini fled without exchanging information or checking to see if anyone needed help. 

Rashee Rice looks on field

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Two drivers of vehicles involved in the crash were treated for injuries, and two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. 

Rice is a Texas native who played high school ball at Richland High School in North Richland Hills before attending SMU. 

Rice was a standout rookie for the Chiefs last season after Kansas City took him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He became Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted wide receiver down the stretch of last season.

Rashee Rice vs Broncos

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Rice totaled 938 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season on 79 receptions. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.