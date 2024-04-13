Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice drove nearly 120 mph just seconds before six car-crash: affidavit

Rice turned himself into police on Thursday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and SMU football player Teddy Knox were allegedly driving nearly 120 miles per hour just seconds before causing a six-car crash on a Texas highway that left several people injured last month, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. 

The affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News stated that a Lamborghini Urus, believed to have been driven by Rice, was traveling 119 mph 4.5 seconds before the March 30 collision, while the Chevrolet Corvette, allegedly driven by Knox, was traveling 116 mph 7.5 seconds before the collision. 

Rashee Rice warms up

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) before an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on October 12, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Corvette had reportedly slowed to 91 mph just a second before impact. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rice, 23, turned himself in on Thursday to the Glenn Heights Police Department. He was booked into the Regional Jail in DeSoto and released later that day. The NFL player is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Knox, a sophomore at SMU, turned himself in on Friday on the same charges. 

The university confirmed on Thursday that Knox has been suspended from the football program but declined to comment further, citing student privacy laws. 

Teddy Knox runs on field

Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Teddy Knox (18) on special teams during a college football game between the North Texas Mean Green and Southern Methodist Mustangs on November 10, 2023, at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SMU FOOTBALL PLAYER TEDDY KNOX SUSPENDED FOR ALLEGED ROLE IN RASHEE RICE CRASH

According to the affidavit, the drivers of the vehicles "both took faulty evasive action" when driving, which put "multiple people at risk of loss of life and serious injury."

Rice and Knox allegedly left following the crash, without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, according to police. The passengers of the vehicles who left the scene will reportedly not face any charges. 

Several people were injured in the crash. The injuries included head, neck and back injuries. According to the affidavit, one driver sustained "serious bodily injury."

Sports Car Crash Dallas

In this screen grab taken from dash camera video provided by Bill Nabors, two speeding sports cars, left and second from left, cause a chain-reaction crash on the North Central Expressway in Dallas on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Dallas police said Wednesday, April 10, that Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway.   (Bill Nabors via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rice issued an apology online last week, taking responsibility. 

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident," he said at the time. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.