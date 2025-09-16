Rams coach Sean McVay tears plantar fascia during team's win over Titans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL players aren't the only ones at risk of getting injured during football games. Coaches can get hurt too.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that he tore his plantar fascia during the team’s 33-19 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

"Foot's good," McVay said. "I did tear my plantar fascia, so yeah. Well, that's a good thing, because I guess it allows you to heal a little faster," McVay said during a recent episode of the Rams' "The Coach McVay Show."

"But I was being dramatic, limping around towards the end of the game, but the MRI confirmed I did that. Good news is I'm not playing. I'm just on the sidelines watching, so if I have a little cool limp to add some swag, then you'll know why."

The plantar fascia is a thick tissue running along the sole of the foot. McVay didn't say whether he would need to wear a walking boot as his injury heals.

The 39-year-old coach is often seen sprinting up and down the sideline either in celebration or hustling to get a timeout in before a snap. McVay, prior to his coaching days, played wide receiver at Miami of Ohio.

The Rams took down the Titans thanks to a strong second half, as they outscored the Titans 23-6 in the third and fourth quarters to improve to 2-0. The Rams are one of three teams in the NFC West that are 2-0, with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers also starting strong.

The Rams will take on another 2-0 team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in a rematch of last year’s NFC Divisional-round matchup. The Rams will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

