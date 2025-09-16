NFL great's NJ hometown refused to lower flags in honor of Charlie Kirk, its neighbors rose to the occasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold put a New Jersey town on blast over the weekend after city officials did not observe President Donald Trump’s proclamation ordering that U.S. flags on government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

But while Madison, the home of the former NFL star, deferred to the state, other neighboring towns decided to pay tribute to Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah while speaking at a campus event.

Florham Park and East Hanover, both in Morris County, and Summit in Union County observed the presidential proclamation which called for the United States flag to be flown at half-staff from Wednesday, Sept. 10, through Sept. 14.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor called Kirk a "great patriot" and said that flags in the borough remained at half-staff as of Tuesday.

"Yes, Florham Park has listened to the President's order and we are still flying the flags at half-staff in honor of the great patriot, Charlie Kirk."

East Hanover confirmed that the township also acted "in accordance with the proclamation." The city of Summit told Fox News Digital that the flag was flown at half-staff at city hall, the library and the community center through Sunday.

Trump’s proclamation came after Kirk, 31, was assassinated Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University. The married father of two was struck by a single bullet and later pronounced dead. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, was arrested as a suspect in the killing.

State and local officials in New Jersey were criticized when Mangold drove by a government building in Madison over the weekend and noted that the town did not observe the presidential proclamation.

"I’m disgusted and saddened by my town (Madison) and my state (New Jersey)," he wrote on X. "This is wrong on so many levels… as an American husband and father was assassinated for expressing his right to free speech."

RASHEE RICE CRASH VICTIM'S LAWYER SLAMS TRAVIS KELCE FOR WEARING T-SHIRT IN TEAMMATE'S HONOR

Mangold tagged New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the two gubernatorial candidates who are fighting to succeed Murphy, Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli.

Officials in Madison released a statement responding to the criticism, noting that the borough was simply following the state's daily flag status.

"Over the weekend, we received questions about the lowering of the American flag in the borough. Madison’s policy is to follow the State of New Jersey’s daily flag status, which can be found here," the statement read. "Over the weekend, the status was ‘full staff.’ The Borough of Madison condemns all forms of political violence and rejects hate in every form. We remain committed to bringing people together around our shared values and ideals."

State and local governments are not legally bound to comply with presidential proclamations. Fox News Digital has reached out to Murphy’s office for comment. Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr told Fox News Digital that flags were not lowered to half-staff in his borough because he was unaware of the presidential proclamation.

He noted that while the flag was lowered for Sept. 11 on Thursday, it was raised to full-staff the following day and through the weekend.

"Given the nature of recent events, the Borough of Morris Plains did not receive the usual notification regarding the directive to lower the American flag. At no time was there any intent of disrespect toward the President of the United States or the Kirk family," Karr said in a statement. "The tragic circumstances clearly warranted the lowering of the flags, and the Borough would have taken immediate action had notification been received or relayed to any Borough official.

"I do not support or condone the actions taken against Charlie Kirk and offer my sincerest condolences to Erika, his children, and his entire family during this difficult time. This unfortunate oversight should not be politicized. In moments such as these, it is important for us to rise above division. Both the left and the right should stand together under the American eagle, so that our nation may continue to soar in unity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that all state government buildings comply with the proclamation.

"Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk," Abbott said. "Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America. Our prayers are with Charlie’s family and his loved ones, especially the two young children he leaves behind. Texas stands with them in mourning and in honoring Charlie's enduring legacy."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.