Rams, Broncos players pranked into believing they have to wear ugly Christmas sweater-themed uniforms

Teams will meet at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will suit up on Christmas Day, and they were led to believe they'd be wearing special jerseys for the occasion.

Broncos punter Brandon McManus and Rams safety Nick Scott teamed up with CBS Sports to prank their teams into thinking they would have to wear ugly sweater-themed jerseys this weekend.

Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) reacts following the victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) reacts following the victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos uniform included replacing their helmet logo with a reindeer, a move a Bronco called "a little childish."

Another member of Denver was willing to go a step further, though, and fully embrace the uniform. He asked if he can change his nameplate to "Dasher" or "Dancer" instead of his last name.

The Rams uniform received mixed reviews — separate Rams players called it "trash" and "ugly as f---." But some positive comments included "cool," "kinda hot" and "fire."

But at the end of the day, it will not be a matchup of ugly sweaters — just ugly teams.

Before the season, lots of fans had this one circled on their calendars — the Broncos acquired nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in the offseason and were going against the defending Super Bowl champions.

However, both squads are 4-10 and in last place in their respective divisions.

Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos looks on during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos looks on during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The game will kick off at SoFi Stadium in southern California at 4:30 p.m. ET.