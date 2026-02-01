Raiders zeroing in on Seahawks assistant Klint Kubiak for head coach: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the final teams in need of a head coach and on Sunday the organization reportedly found their guy.

The Raiders appeared to be zeroing in on Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Kubiak won’t be able to officially accept the job until Super Bowl LX is played. The Seahawks are going up against the New England Patriots.

Kubiak intends to work out a deal with the Raiders after a second interview over the weekend, ESPN reported.

The Seahawks were third in points scored and eighth in yards gained during the 2025 season. Seattle won the NFC West and defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship to earn their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2014 season.

Kubiak is in his first year as Seattle’s offensive coordinator. He served in the same role for the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and was the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021.

Should the deal with the Raiders be finalized, Las Vegas will be his sixth team since that season. He was with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Pete Carroll served as the Raiders’ head coach in 2025 after 14 years with the Seahawks. The Raiders were 3-14 and fired Carroll at the end of the season.

Las Vegas has the No. 1 pick of the 2026 draft.