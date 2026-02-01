Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Raiders zeroing in on Seahawks assistant Klint Kubiak for head coach: reports

Kubiak will reportedly work out a deal with the Raiders after Super Bowl LX

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Sam Darnold leads Seahawks to Super Bowl, Does he deserve the credit? | The Herd Video

Sam Darnold leads Seahawks to Super Bowl, Does he deserve the credit? | The Herd

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 thanks to Sam Darnold’s 346 yards and 3 TDs, and will face off with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Colin Cowherd gives Sam Darnold a lot of credit for turning his career around and l...

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the final teams in need of a head coach and on Sunday the organization reportedly found their guy.

The Raiders appeared to be zeroing in on Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Kubiak won’t be able to officially accept the job until Super Bowl LX is played. The Seahawks are going up against the New England Patriots.

Klint Kubiak in September 2025

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 25, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kubiak intends to work out a deal with the Raiders after a second interview over the weekend, ESPN reported.

The Seahawks were third in points scored and eighth in yards gained during the 2025 season. Seattle won the NFC West and defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship to earn their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2014 season.

Klint Kubiak at a news conference

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference, Jan. 22, 2026, in Seattle at the team's facilities ahead of the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Kubiak is in his first year as Seattle’s offensive coordinator. He served in the same role for the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and was the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021.

Should the deal with the Raiders be finalized, Las Vegas will be his sixth team since that season. He was with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Pete Carroll served as the Raiders’ head coach in 2025 after 14 years with the Seahawks. The Raiders were 3-14 and fired Carroll at the end of the season.

Klint Kubiak with the Saints

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak before the Carolina Panthers game at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 8, 2024. (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images)

Las Vegas has the No. 1 pick of the 2026 draft.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

