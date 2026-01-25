Seahawks earn trip to Super Bowl LX with thrilling victory over Rams in NFC Championship Game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With a trip to Super Bowl LX on the line, the third meeting between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams was yet another thrilling shootout in the northwest.

But just like that overtime game last time between these NFC West foes, the Seahawks defended home-field advantage.

The Seahawks are heading to Santa Clara to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX after their 31-27 win over the Rams on Sunday night.

It was an onslaught of offense in this contest, with 28 third-quarter points combined, highlighting what was going to be a suspenseful fourth quarter.

The biggest moment in this back-and-forth battle came on the 14th play of the Rams’ first drive in the quarter when head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford decided to go for it on Seattle’s six-yard line on fourth-and-4.

A touchdown would’ve given the Rams the lead, and Stafford didn’t seem like he wanted to get off the field down four points with 4:54 left in the game.

As he dropped back, Stafford surveyed the end zone and tried to thread a pass to Terrence Ferguson, but Devon Witherspoon had blanket coverage and turned the ball over on downs.

It was a massive stop for a Seattle defense that owned an 11-point lead until a crucial error on the part of Riq Woolen, who was called for a taunting penalty on the previous Rams drive after a third-and-12 stop. The 15-yard penalty allowed Stafford and company to remain on the field, and he made Woolen pay with a touchdown pass to Puka Nacua to make it a 31-27 game.

But Sam Darnold, who played tremendously throughout this contest, knew the game was in his hands. A few first downs, and bleeding the Rams’ remaining timeouts, would seal a job well done and the NFC title.

One big play came from Darnold, as he found veteran receiver Cooper Kupp on third-and-4, and Kupp stretched out to just pick up the first down to keep the drive alive. The call looked like one that McVay could’ve challenged, but since he would’ve lost a timeout, he kept the red flag in his pocket instead of taking the gamble.

Perhaps it might’ve led to an overturned first-down call, but hindsight is 20/20 when running back Kenneth Walker III and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba did what was necessary to ice this game.

Stafford did get a miracle chance with 25 seconds left to play, but with no timeouts, the Rams hung their heads after Nacua was ruled in bounds on a catch, ending the game in heartbreak.

But not for the Seahawks and their famous "The 12" fan base, who were all celebrating their trip back to the Big Game for the first time since 2014. And isn't it fitting that they face the Patriots – the team who beat them in Super Bowl XLIX on Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception of Russell Wilson.

Other than the failed fourth-down play for the Rams, their other big blunder came in special teams, as returner Xavier Smith muffed a punt that was recovered by Seattle, which turned into a Jake Bobo touchdown. That was the double-digit gap the Seahawks were hoping for, with the score moving to 24-13 after that tremendous throw from Darnold.

Speaking of, Darnold went 25-of-36 for 346 yards with three touchdown passes, including one to Smith-Njigba (10 catches, 153 yards) in the first half and the other to Kupp (four catches, 36 yards) in the third quarter. He played a perfect game, which was needed considering what Stafford was doing on the other end.

He was 22-for-35 for 374 yards with three touchdowns as well, finding Davante Adams (four catches, 89 yards) and Kyren Williams.

Nacua led the game with 165 yards receiving on nine receptions, but the Seahawks’ efforts would be nothing without Walker, once again playing without his counterpart Zach Charbonnet who is out for the season, setting the tone. He had 111 scrimmage yards with his rushing score.

Thus, the Super Bowl, the final game of the 2025 NFL season, is set for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium.

