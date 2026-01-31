Drake Maye 'Super Bowl' guy, former coach says as Patriots QB reaches NFL's biggest stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mack Brown knows first-hand what type of player Drake Maye can be. Before the New England Patriots selected Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Brown coached Maye at North Carolina.

Next week, Maye will play in the first Super Bowl of his career. While Maye reached the game’s biggest stage in just his second NFL season, Brown was always confident his former quarterback would have success at the next level.

"I told scouts when they would come through that he's a Super Bowl guy, He'll win a Super Bowl," Brown told WRAL. "I didn't know he was going to have a chance to be the second-youngest guy to ever do it."

Maye finished his two-year run as the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback with 62 touchdowns. He threw for 8,018 yards over his three years in a North Carolina uniform.

Before returning to UNC, Brown spent 16 years at Texas, where he coached several highly touted NFL-bound quarterbacks, including Vince Young and Colt McCoy. Brown believes Maye is on a path that could eventually place him among the game’s all-time greats.

"I think Drake has the upside right now that, I hope he wins this one, if he doesn't, then there's another Super Bowl out there for Drake," Brown said. "I think Drake will go down not only being one of the best that I've ever coached, but one of the best to ever play."

UNC went 17-10 with Maye as its starting quarterback, highlighted by an ACC Championship Game appearance in 2022 under Brown.

In his first season under coach Mike Vrabel, Maye posted a league-best completion percentage and was recognized as an MVP finalist.

North Carolina parted ways with Brown in 2024.

"While this was not the perfect time and way in which I imagined going out, no time will ever be the perfect time," Brown said in a statement after it was announced he would not return to Chapel Hill for another season. "I've spent 16 seasons at North Carolina and will always cherish the memories and relationships Sally and I have built while serving as head coach."

North Carolina later hired former NFL coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots and Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.

