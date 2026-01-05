Raiders dismiss longtime NFL head coach Pete Carroll after one season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime NFL head coach and Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll was fired after just one season with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Monday.

The 74-year-old coach said after Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs that he "of course" would want to return for another season. But owner Mark Davis had different plans on Monday morning.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Pete Carroll of his duties as head coach. We appreciate and wish him and his family all the best," Davis said in a statement provided by the team.

"Moving forward, General Manager John Spytek will lead all football operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club's next head coach. Together, they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture, and alignment with the organization's long-term vision and goals."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.