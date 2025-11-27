Raiders QB Geno Smith apologizes after flipping off booing fans following fifth straight loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders' season has not gone to plan, and fans showed their frustrations this past weekend.

As they fell to a measly 2-9, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, Raiders fans booed Geno Smith as he came off the field, continuing a trend that began before the game even started.

Smith responded by appearing to flip the middle finger.

Smith admitted that he "made a poor judgment out of frustration" and apologized.

"I’ve got to be better than that, and I’ve got to hold myself to a higher standard. In that moment, I didn’t. I’m sincerely apologetic and very sorry, obviously, for doing that. I just want to make it known that those things will never happen for me again," Smith told reporters Wednesday.

This is the second time, however, Smith has done that this year. He made the same gesture before a preseason game in Seattle toward a fan who held up a sign comparing him to former Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell, one of the biggest busts in franchise history.

The 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start, was Las Vegas’ fifth consecutive defeat. Smith was sacked 10 times by a stout Cleveland defense led by Myles Garrett, who is on pace to shatter the single-season sack record.

Nothing is getting any easier for the Raiders, as they face the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans in their next four games. They end their season against the Kansas City Chiefs after a date with the New York Giants.

Since moving to Las Vegas in 2020, the Raiders have made the playoffs just once, losing in the wild-card round in 2021. They went 4-13 last season and drafted Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

