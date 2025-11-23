Raiders fire Chip Kelly, highest-paid coordinator in NFL, after another disastrous performance: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After another lackluster offensive performance, the Las Vegas Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, according to multiple reports.

This is the second coordinator fired by the Raiders in the past three weeks, as special teams coordinator Tom McMahon was relieved of his duties after a 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 6.

Las Vegas placed heavy emphasis on upgrading its offense this offseason, and Kelly’s addition made him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL with a deal worth an average of $6 million per season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelly was hired by the Raiders after winning a national title with Ohio State and returned to the NFL to join Pete Carroll, who came out of retirement to coach in Las Vegas.

But after adding veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and using their first-round pick on running back Ashton Jeanty, the offense simply hasn’t performed well enough.

SHEDEUR SANDERS MAKES BROWNS HISTORY WITH WIN OVER RAIDERS IN FIRST CAREER START

Owner Mark Davis and the rest of the organization decided it was time to let Kelly go before the end of his first season with the franchise.

Kelly’s firing came after the Raiders' 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns earlier Sunday. Smith threw for 285 yards on 30-of-44 passing with one touchdown to Jeanty. The Raiders have scored 16 points or fewer in four of their last five games — all of which have ended in losses.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Raiders ranked third worst in yards per game (269) and points per game (15.5). Carroll also couldn’t have been pleased with Jeanty and the rushing attack, which managed just 81.4 yards per game despite investing in a first-round pick at running back.

The Raiders’ offensive line has been a problem all season, with Smith being sacked 31 times entering the game against Cleveland. The Browns left Allegiant Stadium on Sunday with 10 sacks. Only Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, has been sacked more times this season with 45.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unknown who will take over offensive play-calling duties for the Raiders the rest of the season. But at 2-9, it’s been an unfortunate start to Carroll’s return — a season that was supposed to rejuvenate the franchise.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.