Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders fire Chip Kelly, highest-paid coordinator in NFL, after another disastrous performance: reports

Kelly, who left Ohio State to join the Raiders, made it through only 11 games in his first year back in the league

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Time for the Raiders to bench Geno Smith? | The Herd Video

Time for the Raiders to bench Geno Smith? | The Herd

The Las Vegas Raiders lost 10-7 to the Denver Broncos, and Geno Smith had a forgettable game. The Raiders are now 2-7, and Colin Cowherd asks if it’s time for Las Vegas to bench Smith.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After another lackluster offensive performance, the Las Vegas Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, according to multiple reports.

This is the second coordinator fired by the Raiders in the past three weeks, as special teams coordinator Tom McMahon was relieved of his duties after a 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 6.

Las Vegas placed heavy emphasis on upgrading its offense this offseason, and Kelly’s addition made him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL with a deal worth an average of $6 million per season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll on field together

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and head coach Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders before the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Aug. 7, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kelly was hired by the Raiders after winning a national title with Ohio State and returned to the NFL to join Pete Carroll, who came out of retirement to coach in Las Vegas.

But after adding veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and using their first-round pick on running back Ashton Jeanty, the offense simply hasn’t performed well enough. 

SHEDEUR SANDERS MAKES BROWNS HISTORY WITH WIN OVER RAIDERS IN FIRST CAREER START

Owner Mark Davis and the rest of the organization decided it was time to let Kelly go before the end of his first season with the franchise.

Kelly’s firing came after the Raiders' 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns earlier Sunday. Smith threw for 285 yards on 30-of-44 passing with one touchdown to Jeanty. The Raiders have scored 16 points or fewer in four of their last five games — all of which have ended in losses.

Chip Kelly walks on field

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly of the Las Vegas Raiders stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Entering Sunday’s game, the Raiders ranked third worst in yards per game (269) and points per game (15.5). Carroll also couldn’t have been pleased with Jeanty and the rushing attack, which managed just 81.4 yards per game despite investing in a first-round pick at running back.

The Raiders’ offensive line has been a problem all season, with Smith being sacked 31 times entering the game against Cleveland. The Browns left Allegiant Stadium on Sunday with 10 sacks. Only Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, has been sacked more times this season with 45.

Fox One/Fox Nation special promotion

Fox One/Fox Nation special promotion. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unknown who will take over offensive play-calling duties for the Raiders the rest of the season. But at 2-9, it’s been an unfortunate start to Carroll’s return — a season that was supposed to rejuvenate the franchise.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue