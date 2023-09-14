Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Aaron Rodgers

Raiders’ Davante Adams spoke to Aaron Rodgers after season-ending injury: ‘Like a horrible movie’

Adams and Rodgers were teammates for eight seasons

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

When Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, the entire NFL understood the significance. 

The Jets entered the season as a team with Super Bowl aspirations after trading for Rodgers in April. 

Aaron Rodgers warms up before a Jets ame

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The four-time MVP appeared rejuvenated as he prepared for his 19th season with a Jets roster loaded with talent. 

He’ll now be forced to watch from the sidelines as he rehabs and New York continues its season with Zach Wilson under center. 

Davante Adams, who spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay with Rodgers, said it was tough watching his former quarterback go down with a serious injury. 

JETS' NATHANIEL HACKETT CONFIDENT AARON RODGERS WILL RETURN NEXT SEASON

"Really tough, man. I didn’t want to really take to social media. I spoke to him directly and reached out immediately. I was watching it on the plane as we were on the way over here," Adams told reporters Wednesday as the Las Vegas Raiders prepared to face the Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

Adams and Rodgers had a special connection while playing for the Packers, Adams catching 73 touchdowns in a Packers uniform.  

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers (12) and Davante Adams (17) of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

"It’s like a horrible movie. You don’t want to see the main character go down like that at all, let alone as early as what it was," Adams added. "I know he was excited, and I was definitely excited to see him go out there and ball out. I know he was feeling rejuvenated and excited about the opportunity to work with a really good team. It sucks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Just praying that his mentals is in a good spot right now, and he continues to overcome it," he added. "And obviously that team as well."

Rodgers broke his silence Wednesday in an Instagram post, sharing he is "heartbroken" by the injury. 

Aaron Rodgers injures achilles heel

Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) early in the first quarter during the home opener at MetLife Stadium Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com/Imagn)

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc.," Rodgers wrote. "It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The night is darkest before the dawn," he continued. "And I shall rise yet again."

The Jets face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 2. 

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.