New York Jets

Jets' Nathaniel Hackett confident Aaron Rodgers will return next season

'Good luck for anybody that wants to change his mind,' Hackett said Thursday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett spoke with confidence during his media availability on Thursday when he said he believes Aaron Rodgers would return next season. 

Hackett, who spent several years with Rodgers in Green Bay and was a main draw in the veteran quarterback’s decision to play for the Jets this season, didn’t mince words when discussing the speculation surrounding Rodgers’ injury and whether it might be the end of his career altogether. 

Aaron Rodgers warms up before a Jets ame

Aaron Rodgers, #8 of the New York Jets, passes as he warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Oh yeah," Hackett said when asked if he believes Rodgers would return next year. "Whenever Aaron’s got his mind set on something, good luck for anybody that wants to change his mind."

JETS CENTER RECALLS DEVASTATING MOMENT ROBERT SALEH LEARNED OF AARON RODGERS INJURY: 'IT WAS SHOCKING'

Rodgers tore his Achilles in his debut with the Jets on Monday night. Hackett said that appreciating what the four-time league MVP has put into this "transition" makes what happened all the more difficult. 

"I don't think there’s words to describe it. Obviously, we know how much he means to me – just as a human being. So I just feel horrible for him. He’s thrown everything into this organization, this transition, and even though he’s not here at this moment, it is unbelievable to see the impact that he's had on this team."

Aaron Rodgers, #8 of the New York Jets, takes the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

With the short week, the Jets have had to shift the offense back to Zach Wilson but Hackett, like many others have expressed this week, is confident with his abilities heading into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. 

"I’ll tell you, my respect for him is off the charts," he said. "For a guy to not have any practice, to come in there and execute the way that he did was just so great to see."

"I wish the world could’ve been in that locker room at half time, to just see the entire team how they responded, especially the offense," he continued. "I think Zach did a really good job, and I think kept his composure and that’s all you can ask."

Zach Wilson celebrates

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, reacts as he walks off the field following a 22-16 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson has struggled significantly in his first two years in New York. The biggest change in his game has seemingly come from being able to learn from Rodgers – an approach the Jets had hoped would have lasted more than just through Week 1. 

"I think Aaron has been absolutely unbelievable, he might’ve coached him more than I have or Todd [Downing] has, and I think he’s benefited from that," Hackett said.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.