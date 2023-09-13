Aaron Rodgers breaks silence since injury: 'I shall rise yet again'

If you thought Aaron Rodgers' career was over, think again.

The four-time MVP ruptured his Achilles in his very first drive as a New York Jets quarterback on Monday, not only quickly extinguishing the team's Super Bowl expectations, but bringing up the possibility that Rodgers may not return.

But in breaking his silence since the injury, he gave fans a reason for hope.

"The night is darkest before the dawn," he wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "And I shall rise yet again."

The quarterback posted three photos on his account: one of him running onto the field with the American flag (the game was on the 22nd anniversary on 9/11), another shot of him warming up and another sitting on the field right after the injury.

Rodgers said he is "completely heartbroken" about the circumstances, but has started the "healing process."

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc.," he wrote. "It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today…

"Proud of my guys, 1-0."

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was a party heading into Monday night, as it was supposed to be the kickoff of maybe the most highly anticipated season in the franchise's history. However, it quickly turned into a funeral with the injury.

But the Jets, with their backs clearly against the wall and the mood shifted into a total 180, came away with an improbable overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills with a walk-off punt return for a touchdown by Xavier Gipson.

The Jets acquired Rodgers after he spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers; he is under contract through next season. With his acquisition, the Jets were primed for their first playoff appearance since 2010 — they now have an uphill climb to get there.

Rodgers initially hinted that he could hang it up if the Jets won the Super Bowl this season, but certainly Monday night is not how one of the game's greatest wants to go out.

New York will head to Dallas for a date with the Cowboys in Week 2.