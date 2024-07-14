Raiders' Davante Adams rips former teammate Jimmy Garoppolo in 'Receiver' docuseries

Following the success of last year's "Quarterback" docuseries, cameras followed several pass catchers throughout the 2023 NFL season.

"Receiver" premiered on Netflix earlier this week. The docuseries gives a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 seasons of Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Notably, Adams did not always appear to be on the same page as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last season. Some scenes in "Receiver" appeared to highlight the disconnect between Adams and Garoppolo.

Garoppolo's apparent failure to deliver passes with any level of consistency last year seemed to be a sticking point for Adams.

"This is f---ing pathetic, bro," Adams said after Garoppolo overthrew a pass during a game against the Detroit Lions. "Just throw the f---ing ball, man! F---. Tired of this f---ing bulls---," Adams continued as he slammed his helmet on the ground near the bench.

In a separate sequence, Adams appears to voice his general frustration about playing with Garoppolo. The wide receiver also suggested that the quarterback play would make him want to leave the Raiders.

"I gotta get the f--- outta here before I lose my f---ing life," Adams said. "I ain’t never been hit so many f---ing times in my career. Every game, I get f---ed up."

Garoppolo entered the 2023 campaign as the Raiders starter. But, he was eventually replaced by rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell due to injury, in combination with a string of poor performances.

Garoppolo's benching coincided with the Raiders' disappointing 3-5 start and the firing of coach Josh McDaniels.

At one point in the show, Adams confirmed that he backed the Raiders decision to bench Garoppolo in favor of O'Connell.

The Raiders released Garoppolo in March, and he later signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo, a two-time Super Bowl winner, will serve a two-game suspension at the start of the 2024 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Garoppolo inked a three-year, $73.75 million contract with Las Vegas last year. He finished the season with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He had a six-year stint with the 49ers before joining the Raiders.

