Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo hit with two-game suspension for violating NFL's PED policy: report

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not be playing in the first two games of the 2024 NFL season, no matter which team he’s on.

Garoppolo has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy , according to ESPN.

According to the report, the violation stems from Garoppolo using a "prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the league."

Garoppolo will not appeal the suspension.

The veteran quarterback is not expected to be back with the Raiders next season after signing a three-year, $72.75 million contract last March.

Las Vegas is expected to release Garoppolo before his $11.25 million roster bonus has to be paid.

Garoppolo was benched midseason in favor of rookie quarterback Aiden O’Connell after Josh McDaniels was fired, and Antonio Pierce took over.

Pierce was named the full-time head coach in January after leading the Raiders to a 5-4 record in the second half of the season.

Maxx Crosby , a three-time Pro Bowler, told Fox News Digital earlier this month that he was "fired up" to have Pierce as his head coach.

"It’s tough when you get coaches from all different types of backgrounds," Crosby said. "And when you get one that is a true leader, a man, a guy that’s unanimously respected throughout the locker room in the building, it’s not hard to show up to work and not have a good time. He talks about it all the time. This is a kid’s game being played by a bunch of grown men."

"Obviously, it’s very serious. You have to take your job extremely seriously. That doesn’t mean you don’t have fun. It doesn’t mean you don’t show up in the building with great energy and ready to have fun, to do your job at the highest level. He preaches that he wants everyone on the same type of energy and wavelength. And that’s the type of guys he’s bringing in, and that’s the type of guys we already have. So, we’re just going to keep building and take this thing to the next level."

Garoppolo will be able to participate in all offseason activities and training camp.

