Former San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to once again be a backup quarterback in 2024.

But Garoppolo will not be eligible to suit up for his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, when the season kicks off.

The two-time Super Bowl winner will serve a two-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

On Tuesday, Garoppolo revealed he violated the policy because he mishandled the NFL's therapeutic use exemption when he initially joined the Raiders.

Garoppolo's violation stemmed from his use of a prescription medication. The veteran quarterback lacked a therapeutic use exemption from the NFL at the time, ESPN reported in February.

"Just messed up the TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemption), really," said Garoppolo. Players can secure an exemption to use certain substances that are otherwise banned by the league. Garoppolo has not filed an appeal.

The 32-year-old signal-caller added he's never "been in this situation before" but added that he plans to "attack OTAs, attack training camp and let those first two games pass by." Garoppolo is eligible to participate in training camp and all other facets of the Rams' offseason program.

But once the regular season gets underway, Garoppolo will not be allowed to use team sites. Despite the challenging circumstances, Garoppolo appears determined to remain optimistic.

"Hopefully, we'll get some dubs and start off 2-0 and keep things moving," Garoppolo said. "But it's just one of those situations. It is what it is. You got to deal with it and just keep moving on and stay positive."

Garoppolo inked a three-year, $73.75 million contract with Las Vegas last year. He appeared in seven games during the 2023 season, throwing for seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He had a six-year stint with the 49ers before joining the Raiders.

Garoppolo has never lost to the Rams in his career.

"Having gone against them for so many years, I knew how good this defense was, how ... the offense could put up points," Garoppolo said. "It was a good situation, man. That was a big part of my decision. I just wanted to find a good situation, good people around. And I think I found it here."

