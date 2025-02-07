Puka Nacua 'hoping for the best' after Cooper Kupp said Rams will try to trade him

Cooper Kupp earlier this week broke the news that he had been informed he is now on the trade block.

Apparently, it is a matter of when, not if, the Los Angeles Rams will trade the 2021 receiving Triple Crown winner, as Kupp said the team will look to trade him "immediately."

After his OPOY-winning season, Kupp has been riddled with injuries, having yet to play more than 12 games in his last three seasons and not crossing the 1,000-yard threshold.

Kupp was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2017, so it's surely odd to think of him elsewhere, but that appears to be the likelihood.

The Rams may be just fine with the emergence of Puka Nacua, but the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year would still be losing his counterpart.

"I love that guy Coop. I'm blessed to be around him the past two years for the start of my career," Nacus told Fox News Digital down in New Orleans. "I'll be super excited to watch Cooper Kupp back out there on the field and play the game of football. He does that at such a high level and does it the right way. I love that guy and hoping for the best."

Kupp made the announcement on social media earlier this week.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.," he wrote.

"Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.

I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys… But coming for it all."

