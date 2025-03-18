Expand / Collapse search
France

Hundreds of migrants evicted from Paris theater after squatting there for months

Police in France made 46 arrests, though it is not clear whether all of those arrested were migrants

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
French police evict migrant squatters from Paris theater Video

French police evict migrant squatters from Paris theater

Police clashed with activists in Paris as they evacuated more than 400 migrants from an iconic theater where they were squatting for the last three months. (Credit: Reuters)

More than 400 migrants were evacuated from a theater in Paris where they had been squatting for more than three months. 

Police reportedly used tear gas at the beginning of the operation, but for the most part, the evacuation went on without incident, Reuters reported.

"At this stage, this was the thing to do because the situation was becoming complicated, tense and dangerous inside," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told France Inter radio, according to Reuters.

French police arrested more than 46 people in the Tuesday operation, according to reports. It was not clear whether all 46 of those arrested were migrants, as police clashed with activists supporting the squatters during the operation.

Police, protesters outside Paris theater where migrants are squatting

People gather against police eviction of migrants from the Gaite Lyrique Theatre after more than three months of their occupation in Paris on March 18, 2025. (REUTERS/Abdul Saboor)

Paris Police Prefect Laurent Nuñez said that some were arrested for "rebelling" while the evacuation operation was taking place and others were detained for "administrative checks," according to Le Monde. Nuñez apparently called the migrants’ occupation of Paris' Gaite Lyrique theater a threat to "public order," the outlet added.

Migrants in Paris' Gaite Lyrique theatre

People stand inside the Gaite Lyrique Theatre during the police eviction of migrants from the theatre after more than three months of their occupation in Paris on March 18, 2025. (REUTERS/Abdul Saboor)

A banner outside the theater read "400 lives in danger, 80 jobs under threat."

French police evacuate migrants from Paris theater

CRS riot police officers enter the Gaite Lyrique, a Parisian performance hall occupied for three months by 450 young migrants, following a police order to vacate the premises in Paris on March 18, 2025. (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The Gaite Lyrique Theater in Paris was forced to suspend operations in December, days after migrants began taking over the venue, demanding food and shelter. Gaite Lyrique apparently slammed authorities for their "inaction" on the situation, reports indicate.

