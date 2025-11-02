LA police officers hit with fireworks, bottles amid celebration of Dodgers World Series win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles police officers were hit with fireworks and bottles during street celebrations after the Dodgers World Series win late Saturday, prompting police to authorize the use of tear gas to quell the chaos.

Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division announced early Sunday that less-lethal munitions and tear gas had been authorized around Olympic Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

"CS gas has been authorized by the Incident Commander," an X post read. "Officers are being hit by industrial size fireworks and bottles."

It was not immediately clear whether any officers were injured.

Photos and video from downtown Los Angeles show police officers in helmets and some wearing gas masks. Smoke can be seen rising from the streets as the sound of multiple fireworks crack through the night.

Some smoke appeared to come from cars performing donuts and burning out tires at a street takeover, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

One photo showed a Waymo vehicle with broken windows and painted with graffiti on Sunset Boulevard.

The street celebrations broke out in Los Angeles after the Dodgers’ thrilling Game 7 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings. The Dodgers triumphed 5-4 over Toronto after catcher Will Smith hit the go-ahead home run in the 11th inning.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was the Game 6 starter, gave the Dodgers 2.2 innings in relief, closing out the game with a double play for the win.

Los Angeles captured back-to-back titles, becoming the first team to do so since the 1999 and 2000 New York Yankees.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.