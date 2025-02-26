Star HS wrestler, dad arrested after brawl in stands during tourney; athlete loses chance at fourth title

Anthony Knox Jr., a three-time New Jersey high school state wrestling champion out of Saint John Vianney in Holmdel, was disqualified from competing for his fourth straight state title after getting involved in a brawl that ended with him and his dad arrested.

The incident happened at the NJ District 25 Wrestling Tournament at Collingswood High School, according to NJ.com, and Knox is accused of sprinting into the stands where a brawl began between his father, Anthony Knox Sr., and fans watching the tournament.

Videos appearing online showed the fight breaking out and working its way down the bleachers.

When the dust settled, Jersey Sports Zone reported that both Knox Sr. and Knox Jr. were detained by police after the brawl, which occurred after the 190-pound final. This came after Knox had won his latest 126-pound district title.

The New Jersey State interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) released a statement on the matter after reviewing multiple video angles of the brawl, during which Knox Jr. ran from the gym floor into the bleachers to join the fight.

Knox Jr., a Cornell commit, is the top-ranked 126-pound wrestler in the United States with a career 136-1 record and 123 straight wins, including his district title.

But he won't get a chance at a fourth straight state title because he is barred from participating in the state championships in Atlantic City.

"Earlier today, I informed the Saint John Vianney High School administration that the student-athlete wrestling in the 126-pound weight class has been disqualified from the NJSIAA wrestling state tournament," NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The disqualification was the result of my investigation into an incident that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the district tournament hosted at Collingswood High School. I have determined that the disqualified student-athlete violated both the association’s sportsmanship policy and its disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

"I would like to thank the administrators and coaches from our member schools and those spectators who provided written statements and videos to assist the investigation. I also would like to thank event staff security and the Collingswood Police Department for their efficient handling of this incident, which allowed the tournament to be completed without further incident.

"I did not make this decision lightly. I am fully aware of the consequences to the student-athlete. He is a senior, and this disqualification effectively ends his high school career. However, my role is to uphold the integrity of high school athletics by ensuring that all participants adhere to the same rules and are held to the same standards of sportsmanship and safety.

"Let it be clear, the association cannot, and will not, condone actions that violate its sportsmanship policy or its member school-approved rules."

As a result of the disqualification, the 126-pound weight class has been reseeded for the state tournament.

Knox Jr. also released a statement on Instagram.

"As many of you know, I have been disqualified from my next two matches due to an unfortunate incident that occurred in the stands at Collingswood HS well after I had finished competing at the district tournament," Knox Jr. wrote. "Like anyone, my only concern at that time was protecting the safety of my family. While I respect the NJSIAA’s decision, my family and I are currently reviewing our options to determine the best course of action moving forward.

"I am disappointed in this outcome, but remain happy and grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. l am committed to supporting my teammates still representing our school and the sport of wrestling with the same passion and dedication that got us here. No matter what happens next, I will continue to train, compete, and push myself to be the best wrestler and person I can be as I continue my career onward at Cornell University.

"Thank you all for your continued love and support. It truly means the world to me. I’m more motivated than ever and excited to prove to everyone what I already know, that I’m the best there is."

It is unknown if Knox Jr.’s status with Cornell University has been affected.

