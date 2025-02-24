WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans for 3rd time

New Orleans played host to the Super Bowl for the 11th time in the city’s history, and on Friday, it was announced as the host of one of the biggest pro wrestling events in the world.

WrestleMania 42 will be held at the Caesars Superdome next year. It is the third time the city will host the "Granddaddy of Them All." The two-night event will take place on April 11 and 12, 2026. It is the first time the city will hold the event since WrestleMania 34.

"Finally, WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a 10-time WWE champion and TKO board member, said in a news release on Monday. "Next year, 2026, WrestleMania 42, live from the Superdome in one of the greatest cities on earth, New Orleans, Louisiana."

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry also touted WWE’s decision to return to the "Big Easy."

"We are ecstatic to host WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans next year. Hosting this iconic event three times in the last 12 years is an honor we do not take lightly," Landry said. "I want to congratulate the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for their successful efforts on this project. We look forward to showing WWE fans from around the world all our great state has to offer."

WWE also said "Monday Night Raw," "Friday Night SmackDown" and NXT Stand & Deliver will also take place around WrestleMania 42 in addition to WWE World and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Rock was the one who made the initial announcement on the latest episode of "Friday Night SmackDown." The show took place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and saw a confrontation between The Rock and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The Rock said he wanted Rhodes to become "his champion" and, instead of aiming for the WWE title belt, he was searching for Rhodes’ soul. Rhodes has until Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

It is unclear how that will affect the road to WrestleMania 41, which will take place on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.