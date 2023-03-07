Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Sister of Bengals star Joe Mixon denies running back was involved in incident that left juvenile injured

Mixon recently had another charge dismissed in a separate case

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The sister of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon denied her brother was involved in an Ohio incident that left a teenager injured Monday night.

Shelonda Mixon relayed the message to WLWT-TV as authorities in Anderson Township appeared to search the home of the NFL star after responding to a report of shots fired.

Tyler Boyd, #83, and Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, celebrate Mixon's touchdown reception against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati.

Tyler Boyd, #83, and Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, celebrate Mixon's touchdown reception against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. ET, according to FOX 19. One juvenile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities placed crime scene tape around Mixon’s home, and there was one evidence marker in the player’s yard, according to the station.

Deputies appeared to be investigating the incident into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The crime scene tape was taken down around 3:20 a.m. ET Tuesday and no arrests were made.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for a request for comment. A rep for Mixon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for a request for comment.

Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, walks off the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-16 at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Cincinnati.

Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, walks off the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-16 at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, stands during the national anthem against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, stands during the national anthem against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The incident seemingly outside Mixon’s home comes just over a month after the running back faced a misdemeanor charge of menacing over allegations he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati, stemming from an alleged incident in January.

An order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal County Court said the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal "in the interest of justice."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.