Police found crack cocaine or methamphetamine in traffic stop involving ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania State Police believe former MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra was in possession of crack cocaine or methamphetamine during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day, which led to his arrest.

TMZ Sports reported that Dykstra was in the passenger’s seat of a 2015 GMC Sierra when authorities pulled the vehicle over just after midnight for a traffic violation.

The vehicle was inspected, and police allegedly opened the glove compartment to find what appeared to be a "container holding suspected crack-cocaine/methamphetamine and a glass smoking device containing suspected drug residue," according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dykstra was arrested despite the officers reportedly not performing first tests on the alleged narcotics, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. He has since been charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Blit, Dykstra’s attorney, said his client is innocent.

"We firmly assert that the alleged narcotics did not belong to Lenny, who is currently recovering from a serious stroke," Blit said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "Lenny was not knowingly in possession of or under the influence of any narcotics on his person and was not taken into custody at the scene.

EX-MLB ALL-STAR LENNY DYKSTRA FACES DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING NEW YEAR'S DAY TRAFFIC STOP IN PENNSYLVANIA

"The driver was arrested and taken into custody at the scene and accused of 17 counts, including being under the influence. Not Lenny. Attorney Tom Mincer and our team remain steadfast in our commitment to absolving Lenny of all possession charges."

The traffic stop occurred in Pike County, about 25 miles east of Scranton, where Dykstra lives.

Dykstra has had legal woes in the past, including serving prison time in California for bankruptcy fraud. He was sentenced to more than six months after being found guilty of hiding baseball gloves and other items from his days in MLB.

Dykstra also served a three-year sentence for pleading no contest to Grand Theft Auto and providing a false financial statement, claiming he owed more than $31 million while only having $50,000 in assets. His prison sentences ran concurrent with each other.

Then, in April 2012, he pleaded no contest to exposing himself to women he met through Craiglist.

Finally, in 2019, Dykstra dealt with numerous legal problems, including pleading guilty on behalf of his company, Titan Equity Group, to illegally renting out rooms in a New Jersey home he owned. He agreed to pay around $3,000 in fines.

In the same year, Dykstra had drug and terrorist threat charges dropped following an altercation with an Uber driver. Police said at the time they found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra’s belongings, though his lawyer claimed the incident to be "overblown."

Dykstra was a three-time All-Star during his 12-year MLB career, which began with the New York Mets and ended with the Philadelphia Phillies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All three of Dykstra’s All-Star seasons came in Philadelphia, where he was traded to New York during the 1989 season.

Dykstra finished second in MVP voting during the 1993 season after leading the National League with 194 hits, 143 runs and 129 walks while slashing .305/.420/.382 with 44 doubles and 66 RBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.