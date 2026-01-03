Ex-MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra faces drug charges following New Year's Day traffic stop in Pennsylvania

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra faces drug charges following a traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police on New Year’s Day.

Pennsylvania troopers found Dykstra, 62, with drugs and paraphernalia in his possession while a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in Pike County.

Pike County is about 25 miles east of Scranton, where Dykstra lives.

Police noted that charges were filed against Dykstra, though there was no specification on what drugs were allegedly found.

Dykstra’s lawyer, Matthew Blit, said in a statement to The Associated Press that he believes these charges will be "swiftly absolved" as the vehicle did not belong to the ex-ballplayer.

Dykstra was also not accused of being under the influence of a substance at the scene, per Blit.

"To the extent charges are brought against him, they will be swiftly absolved," the statement read.

Dykstra has had legal woes in the past, including serving prison time in California for bankruptcy fraud. He was sentenced to more than six months after being found guilty of hiding baseball gloves and other items from his days in MLB.

Dykstra also served a three-year sentence for pleading no contest to Grand Theft Auto and providing a false financial statement, claiming he owed more than $31 million while only having $50,000 in assets. His prison sentences ran concurrent with each other.

Then, in April 2012, he pleaded no contest to exposing himself to women he met through Craiglist.

Finally, in 2019, Dykstra dealt with numerous legal problems, including pleading guilty on behalf of his company, Titan Equity Group, to illegally renting out rooms in a New Jersey home he owned. He agreed to pay around $3,000 in fines.

In the same year, Dykstra had drug and terrorist threat charges dropped following an altercation with an Uber driver. Police said at the time they found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra’s belongings, though his lawyer claimed the incident to be "overblown."

Dykstra was a three-time All-Star during his 12-year MLB career, which began with the New York Mets and ended with the Philadelphia Phillies.

All three of Dykstra’s All-Star seasons came in Philadelphia, where he was traded to from New York during the 1989 season.

Dykstra finished second in MVP voting during the 1993 season after leading the National League with 194 hits, 143 runs and 129 walks while slashing .305/.420/.382 with 44 doubles and 66 RBI.

