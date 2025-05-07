Pirates fan speaks for 1st time since horrifying fall over wall at PNC Park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kavan Markwood, the Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell over 20 feet onto the PNC Park warning track last week, has spoken for the first time since his horrifying accident.

Markwood laid on the dirt in right field after flipping multiple times through the air during the seventh inning of the Pirates’ game against the Chicago Cubs. Other than the medical staff from both teams and EMS running out to assess Markwood, the entire ballpark was stunned by what they witnessed.

The 20-year-old suffered a broken neck, clavicle and back after the accident, but Markwood said he is "all right" despite the long road to recovery ahead.

"I can’t really sleep. I have a lot of back pain," he told TribLive.

Markwood described his injuries as "broken everything," which also included a swollen hand.

"I think when I get home, I’ll just put ice on it," he added.

A GoFundMe was set up by his girlfriend’s mother, Jennifer Phillips, and Markwood told TribLive that he is grateful for all the support he’s gotten to help with medical bills.

As of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe account raised more than $51,000.

Markwood took a big step in his recovery on Monday, walking for the first time.

"He’s showing real strength, and we’re staying hopeful for a smooth recovery, Phillips wrote as an update on the GoFundMe page. "This will also require plenty of rest and following instructions from the great doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital."

After the accident, Markwood was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital’s trauma unit, where he was in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Public Safety labeled what happened as an accident, as fans around Markwood said he had gotten excited about a Pirates’ rally during the game and proceeded to take his shirt off and pour beer on himself before the fall, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Markwood played for two Division II football programs, Walsh University and Wheeling University. He played at Wheeling in 2023, appearing in four games, according to the team’s site.

Andrew McCutchen, who hit a double just before Markwood fell, sent a prayer out on X.

"Truly hate what happened tonight," he wrote. "Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night."

