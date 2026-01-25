Philip Rivers under 'serious consideration' to be next Bills head coach, NFL insider says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills bringing in Philip Rivers for a head coaching interview turned some heads, but perhaps it was simply to check all their boxes as they search for Sean McDermott's replacement.

Not so fast, dadgummit.

Rivers, 44, shocked everyone when he returned to the Indianapolis Colts to start three games following quarterback injuries with his old squad. Now, he’s reportedly under serious consideration for the head coach post in western New York.

"One of the biggest stories of the year was Philip Rivers coming back to the field, unbelievable, and actually it is not done yet," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on "NFL Gameday Morning."

"Philip Rivers interviewed in the last several days for the Buffalo Bills head coaching job, in person. That is real, this actually happened, and my understanding is this is under serious consideration."

The Bills announced on Friday they interviewed Rivers for their vacancy, and he has been coaching at the high school level since his retirement.

Rivers served as the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama from 2021-24 after a 17-year career with the Chargers organization.

Rapoport added that Rivers "crushed" the interview with the Bills, making him someone to watch in this process.

"I know he has been just a high-school coach, but he’s basically been a head coach and essentially a play-caller on every team he’s been in over the last decade or so," Rapoport explained. "Philip Rivers has a strong connection around the league of veteran coaches, guys like [former Colts and Carolina Panthers coach] Frank Reich would be one, guys like [San Francisco 49ers assistant] Gus Bradley another. He could pull an impressive staff. This is certainly one to keep an eye on."

Buffalo continues to look at other candidates as well, including Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who they met with on Sunday. Another top candidate is ex-New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who spent years with the Bills under McDermott, working closely with MVP quarterback Josh Allen to develop him into one of the best in the game.

Rivers’ return to the NFL was fun to watch despite going 0-3. He replaced Daniel Jones, who suffered a torn Achilles, playing in his first games since the 2020 campaign. He threw for four touchdowns and three interceptions over his three starts.

Rivers remained with the Colts in Week 18, where head coach Shane Steichen let rookie Riley Leonard get his reps given the team’s elimination from playoff contention.

While the Bills continue their search, ESPN reported that McDermott could be taking a year off coaching.

McDermott went 98-50 over his nine years leading the Bills, which is the second-most wins by an NFL team since he began coaching Buffalo in 2017.

The Bills made the postseason eight times in that span, but McDermott was unable to lead them to the Super Bowl despite two AFC Championship appearances. Buffalo lost both of those games to the Kansas City Chiefs, including the 2024 season.

