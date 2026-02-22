Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Jalen Brunson 'absolutely' has Olympic dreams with Games returning to LA: 'I would be honored and thankful'

Knicks All-Star guard explained his patriotism, saying 'very few' get the opportunity to represent their country

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Knicks star Jalen Brunson on wanting to play for US in 2028 Olympics

New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson showcased his patriotism while speaking about how much it would mean to him to play for Team USA in the 2028 LA Olympic Games. 

When New York Knicks superstar guard Jalen Brunson took the Intuit Dome court as an All-Star earlier this month, he did so wearing the jersey of Team Stripes – one of two squads representing those from the United States (the other being Team Stars), while the third All-Star team was dubbed Team World. 

But while Brunson certainly enjoys being an All-Star while simultaneously representing his country of sorts, he still has eyes for the real thing – Team USA basketball at the Olympics

There are other boxes to check on Brunson’s career goals board – winning an NBA title with the Knicks is the top priority in the coming months. But one goal that hasn’t been erased, and never will, is representing the U.S. on the Olympic stage. 

Jalen Brunson runs on court

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and Team USA Stripes gestures during the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on Feb. 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

With the Summer Games returning to Los Angeles in 2028, Fox News Digital asked Brunson if playing in the Olympics remains atop his goals list. 

"Absolutely," Brunson said, while also discussing his partnership with BODYARMOR and its "Choose Better" campaign before March Madness next month. "I think there’s nothing else to say. It’s one of my goals for sure."

Brunson was considered a main snub in 2024 when he was left off Team USA’s roster for the Paris Olympics, where they won gold. One of the main debates regarding the roster was whether other guards, including Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, should’ve made the team over Brunson.

In the end, Brunson said then he thought he did enough to deserve the spot after how well he played that season. 

"I thought I could have fit in," he told GQ Sports in 2024. "I’ve played many roles throughout my career; I could play another. But obviously, it just wasn’t in the cards at that time. And so, you move on, and you find ways to get better."

Brunson continues to be one of the best point guards in the league, especially in crunch time when a basket is needed for his Knicks. If Brunson continues being the leader in "The Mecca," there’s no doubt he’ll be invited out west to Las Vegas to try out for Team USA among the country’s best yet again. 

Jalen Brunson shoots on court

Jalen Brunson of the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team shoots at a practice session during the team's training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup on Aug. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Brunson’s drive to make the team isn’t just for his own individual career accomplishments, but rather something more. It’s a love for country and wearing the Stars and Stripes for real alongside his fellow compatriots. He’s done so in other tournaments, including the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but never on the Olympic stage.

"I think it’s going to be a great opportunity if presented," he continued. "It would be an honor to represent the country. Very few people have the ability to do so. Obviously, whether it’s playing a sport for your country, or representing your country through the military, not a lot of people get to do that. 

"I would be honored and thankful."

Brunson was named to his third straight All-Star team this year, as the two-time All-NBA guard averages 27.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Knicks this season. He is hoping to lead the Knicks to the playoffs with the goal of getting past the Eastern Conference Finals this time after losing to the Pacers in six games at that stage last season. 

CHOOSING BETTER WITH BODYARMOR

As Brunson eyes the NBA Playoffs, he’s also excited for another intense stage in basketball: NCAA March Madness.

BODYARMOR announced its return to collegiate sports on Tuesday after seven years through a new multi-year partnership as the official sports drink of the NCAA. As such, the announcement ahead of March Madness has the "Choose Better" slogan, something Brunson, a two-time NCAA champion with Villanova, knows goes a long way this time of year — whether pro or college.

Jalen Brunson looks on court

Jalen Brunson of the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team watches his shot at a practice session during the team's training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup on Aug. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"Most importantly, it starts with hydration," he said when asked how he chooses better on a daily basis. "I think no matter what, when you’re hydrated, your muscles [and] your body feels good. Obviously, you need nutrition as well. That’s how you replenish throughout the game, through hydration. So, that’s how I choose better."

BODYARMOR will hold the exclusive sports drink rights for NCAA March Madness, making it the only hydration beverage featured on the tournament sidelines, which will include towels, sports bottles and coolers.

The national "Choose Better" ad, which continues the brand’s campaign which began in April 2025, will also feature LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson, the brand’s newest partner.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

