Maxx Crosby plans to attend America 250 UFC fight, talks White House, Fernando Mendoza, Tom Brady and Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby told Fox News Digital he plans on attending the UFC fight at the White House on June 14 to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

"I've never been to the White House," Crosby said. "I'm excited, I like history...

"It's incredible that we all have an opportunity to celebrate our country and just be part of a historic event... we live in the greatest country in the world and it should be celebrated."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For Crosby, as a highly successful NFL star, the celebration represents an opportunity to recognize the freedoms and opportunities he appreciates most as an American.

"You have an opportunity every day to chase your passion," Crosby said. "Everyone comes from different backgrounds, but in this country you have a choice every day to chase what you love and what you aspire to do. People don't say the American Dream for no reason. It's the greatest country because it's opportunity. It's a land of opportunity."

Crosby also revealed who he's rooting for at the event.

"I think everyone knows how much I love Justin Gaethje," Crosby said. "Justin Gaethje is one of the greatest fighters to ever do it, and he's an absolute legend. He's also a great friend, so I'll definitely be biased for him. I want to see him go to the White House and do his thing for sure."

The fight, slated for the South Lawn, came about after Donald Trump casually leaned over to Dana White during a live UFC match and suggested they "do a fight at the White House". White immediately agreed, and logistics were set in motion days later.

"Dana White is like family to me. He always does it big, and he always does it the biggest and best way. He's always going to put on an incredible show," Crosby said.

"I’ve met Trump a couple times, and he’s been incredible to me," Crosby later added. "I know Dana [White] thinks nothing but the world of him and has a lot of respect for him. But you know we’ve met a couple times, and he’s always been great to me. So, going to the White House, and being there, is going to be a lot of fun for sure."

Playing flag football for Team USA at the 2028 LA Olympics

Crosby also said he would welcome the opportunity to represent the United States in flag football when the sport makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"Oh, no doubt," Crosby said when asked whether he would consider playing. "I think it'd be incredible."

While Crosby noted that his family has roots in the Balkans, he made clear where his allegiance would lie if given the opportunity to compete on the international stage.

TEAM USA FLAG FOOTBALL STAR WANTS OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE OLYMPIC TEAM AMID NFL PARTICIPATION

"My mom's side, I've got a Yugoslavian background, so I've got some Serbian and Albanian in me over there," Crosby said. "I'm sure they'd give me a call as well, so it'd be an interesting decision."

Still, the Raiders star said his heart remains with the country where he was born and raised.

"Everyone knows my heart's here," Crosby said. "This is the country I've been raised in, born and raised, so yeah, it would definitely be special."

Crosby was also asked whether he would try to recruit Raiders minority owner Tom Brady to play quarterback for Team USA if he joined the Olympic squad.

"I don't think he would do that," Crosby said with a laugh. "I think he's retired and there's a lot of great quarterbacks right now. But I wouldn't be mad at Tom Brady coming back. It's a great time."

Getting Fernando Mendoza ready for the NFL

Crosby also had high praise for quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is adjusting to life at the NFL level after a successful college career.

"He's a young guy and he's coming in off an incredible season and an incredible college career," Crosby said. "But when you get to the NFL, you've got to start from square one."

The veteran defensive end said Mendoza has impressed him with his willingness to learn and fit into the locker room.

"I think he's done an incredible job of just being one of the guys, being humble, being a sponge, just learning from everybody and asking questions," Crosby said.

WHO IS FERNANDO MENDOZA? THE NFL DRAFT SENSATION NO ONE COULD HAVE PREDICTED

But Crosby won't be taking it easy on the fresh-faced rookie in practice.

"There's no taking it easy," Crosby said with a laugh. "We play this game one way, and I'm going to go out there and do what I do. It's going to help him in the long run and making him better. I want to push all my teammates. That's how teams improve — by pushing each other and making each other better on a daily basis."

While many young quarterbacks are immediately compared to established NFL stars, Crosby said Mendoza should be given the opportunity to carve out his own identity.

"A lot of times people try to make comparisons," Crosby said. "People just need to allow Fernando to be Fernando. I think he's going to be a really special player."

Playing for Tom Brady

Crosby also spoke about the unique opportunity to play for an organization that includes NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority owner.

"Tom has had one of the greatest careers, if not the greatest career, of anybody," Crosby said. "He's an incredible player and won at the highest level."

While Brady isn't involved in the day-to-day operations of the franchise, Crosby said having someone with his experience around the organization is a valuable resource.

"Anybody you get around an organization that has done it at that level, I think is a positive," Crosby said. "He's not there all the time, but he is a resource for people in that building. I think his winning mindset is only a plus."

Crosby only played Brady once before Brady retired.

"I wish we could have had a couple more swings at it," Crosby said.

A big partnership

Crosby's appearance with Fox News Digital came as part of a partnership with SAXX Underwear, a brand he said immediately caught his attention for more than one reason.

"Obviously, everyone knows I make a living sacking quarterbacks, so the name alone drew me in," Crosby joked. "The double X was a bonus, too."

But beyond the name, Crosby said he became a fan of the product itself. Crosby said the product has become part of his everyday routine.

"I literally wear it every single day," Crosby said. "I wear it during workouts, I wear it around the house, I literally wear it everywhere I go."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, while Crosby wears it to workouts, he won't be wearing it during games.

"It's not NFL certified yet," he said. "But I wear it to the games, for sure."