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Tony D'Angelo stands tall as NXT champion after brutal four-way match at Stand & Deliver

D'Angelo pinned Joe Hendry for his first reign as champion after a wild night in St. Louis

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE NXT star Tony D'Angelo talks NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver Video

WWE NXT star Tony D'Angelo talks NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT star Tony D'Angelo talks to Fox News Digital about his NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver.

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Four men entered the ring at Stand & Deliver but only one left as the NXT champion on Saturday night.

Joe Hendry had one of his biggest challenges yet. He had to defend the NXT Championship in a fatal four-way match against Tony D’Angelo, Ricky Saints and Ethan Page. Hendry came into the match as the fan favorite as the crowd in St. Louis, Missouri, was singing his entrance music. But he faced three other hungry challengers.

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Tony D'Angelo celebrating in wrestling ring at NXT Stand and Deliver event

Tony D'Angelo celebrates in the ring during NXT: Stand and Deliver at The Factory in St. Louis, Mo., on April 4, 2026. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE)

D’Angelo, who came into the match with a chip on his shoulder after being betrayed by a friend at last year’s event, walked out of Stand & Deliver as the new NXT champion.

Saints and Page came into the match aligned and tried to weaken Hendry as best as they could to start. They delivered suplexes and shots to the chest to take him out. But the duo’s rift would grow as Page hit a splash on Saints. But Saints got his revenge shot later in the match.

D’Angelo spent the first few minutes on the outside of the ring. Once he regained his composure, D’Angelo hit a spear and focused himself on Hendry before he was thrown to the outside of the ring. Page and Saints turned their attention to the former "Don of NXT."

The teamwork would last a few moments before Hendry hopped over the ropes and took them both out. For a split second, Hendry was in control. But the numbers game got the better of him again about midway through the match.

Joe Hendry entering the arena during NXT: Stand and Deliver event

Joe Hendry enters the arena during NXT: Stand and Deliver at The Factory in St. Louis, Mo., on April 4, 2026. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE)

WWE NXT STARS TALK STAND & DELIVER STANDING ON ITS OWN AWAY FROM WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND

D’Angelo stepped back into the ring to face off against Hendry. He began to power up. Multiple German suplexes were doled out and it looked like D’Angelo was taking control of the match. He broke up a Standing Ovation to hit Hendry with a spear. He then speared Saints out of the ring and hit a second spear on Hendry.

With frustration mounting, Saints wiped out D’Angelo with a chair shot. He hit Hendry with a Revolution DDT onto the chair, too. Saints was going to hit Page with a chair as well, but Page took exception. Their own rivalry turned up a notch.

As Page carried Saints up to the stairs, he wanted to put him through the table. Out of nowhere, D’Angelo speared both men through the announce table. It came down to D’Angelo and Hendry.

D’Angelo hit the Dead to Rights and pinned Hendry to win the NXT Championship.

Joe Hendry facing off with Tony D'Angelo at The Factory in St. Louis

Joe Hendry faces off with Tony D'Angelo at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 4, 2026. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE)

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It is D’Angelo’s first reign as NXT champion.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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