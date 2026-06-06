Victor Wembanyama, well over 7 feet tall, gets away with hard foul after getting boxed out by Jose Alvarado

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It was a rough first half for Victor Wembanyama on Friday night.

The San Antonio Spurs' alien-like phenom scored just seven points in the first 24 minutes of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

And, despite making up ground in the second half, it was not enough as the New York Knicks took a 2-0 series lead.

The referees sure seemed tilted toward San Antonio throughout the night, and one moment in the second quarter helped the public's case.

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With San Antonio up 37-32, Dylan Harper drove toward the hoop but missed a contested shot, and the ball was up for grabs. With Wembanyama, listed at 7-foot-4, on the floor, it should surprise nobody when he grabs an offensive rebound.

However, he was boxed out by Knicks guard Jose Alvarado, who plays sparingly.

Alvarado might have gotten away with some hard contact when initiating the box out, but Wembanyama may have gotten away with a flagrant foul after wrapping both of his arms near Alvarado's neck and tossing him like a rag doll. Wembanyama then asked for a whistle on Alvarado but never got one.

Wembanyama was also ejected for the first time for a flagrant foul in the Western Conference finals.

KNICKS SURVIVE TO TAKE 2-0 NBA FINALS LEAD AFTER JALEN BRUNSON'S CLUTCH SHOT SINKS SPURS

Wembanyama scored 22 points in the second half, turning it up in the fourth quarter, but it was all for naught after a costly turnover. After a rebound with less than 15 seconds left, Wembanyama threw a pass to a teammate who was not looking, and it hit his back. Jalen Brunson was able to pick up the ball, draw a foul and knock down a free throw.

The Frenchman had the ball in his hands for the potential game-winning basket but missed, giving the Knicks an exhilarating 105-104 victory.

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No team has ever won an NBA Finals after losing both of the first two games at home, although it is a small sample size. Only the 1993 Phoenix Suns and 1995 Orlando Magic did so.

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