Victor Wembanyama admits to harsh truths after costly mistake at end of NBA Finals game

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Victor Wembanyama took full blame for his San Antonio Spurs' loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, making them the third team in NBA history to lose each of the first two Finals games at home.

The Spurs had an epic comeback and an epic disaster in the same fourth quarter, falling to the New York Knicks 105-104 — after a finish that Wembanyama likely won't be able to forget anytime soon.

San Antonio was down by 14 midway through the final quarter, after already squandering a double-digit lead of its own, then went on a 14-0 run to tie the game, then briefly took the lead when Wembanyama had a three-point play with just under a minute left.

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The score was tied with about 14 seconds remaining and it was best vs. best as the Knicks' Jalen Brunson went against the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in Wembanyama. Brunson took a jumper from about 16 feet, but it hit the back of the rim, and Wembanyama got the rebound.

Wembanyama saw Spurs teammate Stephon Castle and sent a pass his way. But Castle wasn't looking, and it bounced off his back. Brunson wound up with the ball and Wembanyama fouled him, sending the Knicks' hero to the line.

"I need to have more poise," Wembanyama said. "More control over the game."

Brunson missed one of the two free throws and the Knicks led by one. Wembanyama then took a potential game-winning jumper but missed, and the Knicks took a 2-0 series lead.

KNICKS SURVIVE TO TAKE 2-0 NBA FINALS LEAD AFTER JALEN BRUNSON'S CLUTCH SHOT SINKS SPURS

"I threw that one away. I messed up," Wembanyama said. "We didn’t play great as a team. We needed to win that game. This game was ours. But at this point, it’s done. Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course. Am I going to use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely."

Wembanyama also admitted to perhaps being a bit too "high" from winning an exhilarating seven-game Western Conference Finals against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now, it's the Knicks with every ounce of momentum, as Madison Square Garden will host an NBA Finals game for the first time this millennium. Game 3 on Monday night is now tracking to be the most expensive sporting event of all time, with the get-in price on the secondary market around $12,000.

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The two other teams to fall to a 2-0 deficit at home — the 1993 Phoenix Suns and 1995 Orlando Magic — were unable to come back and win a title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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