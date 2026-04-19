Penta hangs on to Intercontinental Championship in exhilarating ladder match at WrestleMania 42

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A six-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship with some of WWE’s best superstars proved to be one of the most exhilarating matches of WrestleMania 42.

Penta hoped to leave Las Vegas just like he came – as champion. He needed to fend off Je’Von Evans, JD McDonagh, Rusev and Dragon Lee to do so.

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The reigning champ’s savviness in the ring proved to be too much for the five challengers as he was able to climb the ladder, grab the title and keep the Intercontinental Championship. But it didn’t come without some insane spots.

Penta and McDonagh were vying for position at the top of the ladder with another ladder wedged in between the corner and the ladder the two wrestlers were standing on. Penta got in position and hit McDonagh with a brutal Mexican Destroyer.

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Mysterio also used the ladder for evil. With Rusev standing on the apron, and Penta in between, Mysterio bounced off the ropes and used Penta as a springboard to crush Rusev through a ladder that was set up between the announce table and the apron.

Evans was also massively impressive.

The "Bouncy" one was flying high across the ring at several points during the match. He hit multiple OG Cutters on his opponents, using his jumping abilities to take out his opponents. Evans nearly grabbed the Intercontinental Championship but Rusev interrupted his shot.

At the end, Penta hit another Mexican Destroyer on Evans and found himself all alone in the ring. He went to the top of the ladder and grabbed the belt for the win.

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Penta has been the champion since March when he defeated Dominik Mysterio.