World Cup stadium workers vote to authorize strike days before tournament citing ICE concerns

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SoFi Stadium workers have voted to authorize a strike just a week before hosting the United States Men's National Soccer Team for the World Cup.

The UNITE HERE Local 11 union has been negotiating with Legends Global amid a stalled deal, and a large concern remains U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's role at the stadium during World Cup games.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said this week the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told him federal authorities would be at the matches to assist with security but not civil immigration enforcement.

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"Any of that is subject to change, but I have trust that they're giving me the appropriate information because if that starts occurring, we're going to have a whole new host of problems," he added.

"What good is the World Cup for Los Angeles when workers don’t earn enough to pay the rent and must choose between showing up and being kidnapped by ICE?" said Kurt Petersen, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11. "If we’re forced to strike, those $100,000 FIFA suites will have nothing but bottled water and Doritos."

A press release on Friday, according to The Athletic, said negotiations are expected to continue Monday.

"Workers must have the right to walk off the job if federal immigration enforcement enters the stadium and creates a reasonable fear for their safety — no worker should have to choose between their job and their freedom," the release said.

The union also wants "pay that reflects the true cost of living in Los Angeles, including premium pay for World Cup and other mega-events, and payment to a housing fund to build housing for hospitality workers."

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Legends Global, which handles hospitality at SoFi, said the company has a long-standing relationship with the union and is committed to reaching an agreement through contract negotiations.

"We look forward to delivering an outstanding hospitality experience for fans at the FIFA World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The union issued a complaint to the California attorney general, stating that workers could be at risk of being targeted by ICE due to FIFA's accreditation process.

ICE acting director Todd Lyons has said that it would play a "key part" in ensuring security during the tournament , something Luna confirmed.

Community groups in other World Cup host cities such as Atlanta and Miami also have called for a halt to U.S. immigration enforcement during the matches, fearing arrests near stadiums and watch parties could dampen the festivities.

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SoFi Stadium will host eight matches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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